Software AG Appoints New Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Software AG (Frankfurt, MDAX: SOW) today announced that Dr. Wolfram Jost, who engineered Software AG’s digital transformation technology as the company’s Chief Technology Officer, will leave Software AG to pursue new opportunities.

Dr. Andreas Bereczky, Chairman of Software AG’s Supervisory Board said: “Wolfram joined Software AG’s Management Board in 2009, with the IDS Scheer acquisition and has made a valuable contribution to Software AG in the decade since. He was instrumental in driving the company’s positioning in the digital transformation market and his platform vision helped us to differentiate and to gain market visibility, particularly with industry analysts and customers. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors and thank him on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board.”

Dr. Stefan Sigg, Member of the Software AG Management Board, will take on an expanded role of Chief Product Officer, encompassing all aspects of Software AG’s products, including product management, product development and support.

Software AG also announced that Bernd Gross will assume the position of Chief Technology Officer reporting to the CEO as of January 8th, 2019. Bernd has deep expertise in business innovation based on integration, analytics and IoT technologies across major industries. He joined Software AG as CEO and co-founder of the IoT platform Cumulocity through an acquisition in 2017. Since then, Bernd has been responsible for spearheading Software AG’s successful entry into the IoT market and development of the company’s transition to cloud.

CEO Sanjay Brahmawar said: “Bernd has successfully established Cumulocity and hence Software AG as a recognized leader in the IoT & Device Integration platform market globally. His business orientation, deep technology understanding, as well as anticipation of future market requirements puts Bernd in the perfect position to lead as our new CTO.”

Of his appointment, Bernd said: “To me, IoT is more than just big data or device management. We create an entire virtual world based on connected cyber physical systems. This ‘holistic connectedness’ needs integration, analytics and database technologies and new methodologies to operationalize the outcome. I feel very honored to lead Software AG’s activities in these areas to a thought-leadership position among our customers and in the market.”

Software AG also announced that Paz Macdonald will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer as of January 14, 2019. With over 20 years’ experience in technology marketing, she was most recently VP of Marketing for EMEA and APAC at hyper-growth hybrid cloud database vendor MongoDB.

CEO Sanjay Brahmawar said: “Paz joins us at an exciting time as we expand our strong position as a pioneer of digital transformation. I am confident that her experience and passion will further strengthen all aspects of Software AG’s global marketing strategy and activities – making us a top destination for customers, partners and employees.”

Paz joined MongoDB as one of the first European hires and spearheaded innovative marketing strategies to grow market awareness, developer adoption and commercial success. Instrumental in the expansion of MongoDB internationally, she contributed to the growth of the company from start-up to successful IPO. Prior to MongoDB, Paz held marketing management positions at IBM, Cisco, Samsung, HP Software and Cognos.

Of her appointment Paz said: “I am delighted to be joining the Software AG team to help expand and strengthen its leadership in the digital transformation space. A key part of my role will be listening to our customers, prospects and partners so we can deliver superior customer experiences at every interaction. It’s never been a more exciting time to be involved in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and integration.”

Paz will be based in Software AG’s UK headquarters in Bracknell, reporting directly to CEO Sanjay Brahmawar. Paz holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Economics from Loughborough University and a Professional Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

