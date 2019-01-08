Lomiko’s SHD Smart Home Devices Attends CES 2019 to Meet Electronics Distributors as Innovative Spider Charger™ In-Wall USB Port Market Potential Reaches 15 Million Units

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTCQB: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) and SHD Smart Home Devices (“SHD”) www.shddevices.com have arranged meetings with potential distribution partners in the Electronics and Smart Home Automation for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Nevada. SHD Devices hopes to launch Spider Charger™ with North American wide distribution and a suggested retail price of $29 USD. SHD has conducted market analysis which indicates there is a need for the Spider Charger™ in an estimated 1 million condos, hotels and offices which all have increasing demand for USB-enabled receptacles.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005305/en/
"An overloaded receptacle is a fire hazard and energy is wasted through overheated connectors" (Photo: Business Wire)
"SHD has an incredible opportunity to participate in a burgeoning IoT and Smart Device market," stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals and VP of Business Development of SHD Smart Home Devices. "Imagine replacing your power bar or unsafe receptacle extension kits with one unit which connects directly by USB.”
The Market
There are currently 130 million established households in North America and a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.1 million housing starts. In addition, 20 million offices, hotels and public and private locations are also potential markets for USB charging devices. SHD Estimates 10% of this market will install USB enabled receptacles in the coming year. If only one or two USB charging devices are installed in new homes and retro-fitted into current homes undergoing renovations, there will be a healthy demand for these IOT products. Smart Home Ltd. plans to enter into negotiations to sell the Spider Charger and other related devices in North American markets with IOT distributors and builders. Lomiko will share its network of industry connections to help grow the venture and then enjoy the SHD equity multiplier without being burdened with any engineering, new product development, IP or associated marketing costs as the Spider charger and SHD suite of IoT products are rolled out.
Advantages
The Spider Charger ™ is now patent protected and will power or charge a growing list of consumer USB battery operated products and support multiple wireless charging pads while eliminating the need for bulky plug in power adapters currently required when using a power bar or wireless charging pads. The device is a convenient, décor friendly product designed to enhanced the user experience with it’s 6 USB charging ports built right into existing AC receptacle wall enclosure. High operating efficiency reduces power consumption across the power grid without the clutter of multiple power adapters. SHD is in the process of obtaining, further agency certification to list the product as Energy Star compliant in accordance with green energy standards.
The new improved modular Spider Charger™ design is more robust with increased power output to support six simultaneous wireless connections and fast charging that is unrivaled in the industry. The device is now equivalent to installing a multi port USB power bar in the wall yet provides a full 10W at each USB port without sharing the power like competing options plus it operates without obstructing standard electrical outlets without unsightly power adapters. It balances charging capacity and fire and electrical safety. The key advantage of the latest design is its ability to install and rapid charge six devices at the same time in any home or office while in compliance with fire and safety regulations.
Manufacturing
SHD has received preproduction samples of its Spider Charger™ USB outlets from its Manufacturer and have finalized a design that is ready for Underwriter Laboratories approval. Experienced Asian based consumer electronic part suppliers are getting ready to toll up to produce the units in any quantity required to support the emerging N/A markets.
Patent
SHD Smart Home Devices has reached a milestone achievement IN 2018 with the acceptance of a design patent for the Spider Charger™ wall-mounted multifunctional electrical receptacle. The ornamental design for a wall-mounted multifunctional electrical receptacle, as shown and described.
The design consists of the features of shape, ornament, pattern and configuration of the portion of the wall-mounted multifunctional electrical receptacle shown in solid lines in the drawings. In the drawings, the broken lines are for the purpose of illustrating environment only and form no part of the claimed design.
For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: [email protected].
On Behalf of the Board
“A. Paul Gill”
Chief Executive Officer
We seek safe harbor.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005305/en/
