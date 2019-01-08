Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Worth $17.1 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 10:30 AM EST
January 8, 2019
According to a new market research report "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Application (Remote office/branch office, Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure, and Data center consolidation), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global HCI market size is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2018 to USD 17.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )
HCI enables a highly scalable approach, wherein data center functions are pooled onto a commodity hardware and are shared between virtual machines running on any host in the cluster. This approach provides agile deployment of virtualized workloads, reduction of data center complexity, and improved operational efficiency.
The software segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The software component of HCI comprises a hypervisor, software-defined storage solution, and unified management console. The tightly integrated HCI software layer enables execution of key data center functions, which improves the performance in production environments and address the capacity and performance challenges of business. Hypervisor is an important component used in the HCI solutions as it provides virtualization and abstraction of the underlying hardware. The software-defined storage solutions ensure application performance, data availability, and flexible scalability. The unified management interface simplifies monitoring and maintaining of the infrastructure.
The backup/recovery/disaster recovery application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Data center outages may result in heavy losses for organizations. Disaster recovery is typically part of a wider strategy of business continuity. In order to ensure the business continuity, organizations are increasingly switching from traditional backups to virtualized backups of a single VM/application. They are deploying HCI solutions for backup/recovery/disaster recovery applications. Backup/recovery/disaster recovery is implemented on HCI by replicating each VM to a backup server. In case of a VM failure, a system administrator can restore the backup instantly. This bring up all the critical business services and allow business operations to continue. This advantage of HCI is expected to fuel its demand over the forecast years.
North America to dominate the HCI market during the forecast period
The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by region covers 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, owing to the presence of several vendors and huge investments in adopting HCI solutions in the region. The HCI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid developments of the required infrastructure and the increasing need to adopt innovative technologies.
The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the market. Major vendors in the HCI market include Dell EMC (US), Nutanix (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), NetApp (US), VMware (US), Pivot3 (US), Scale Computing (US), Startoscale (US), DataCore (US), Maxta (US), Microsoft (US), HiveIO (US), Supermicro (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Diamanti (US), Lenovo (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Riverbed Technology (US), IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), StarWind (US), Sanfor Technologies (China), and StorMagic (UK).
