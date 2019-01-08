ClearCube Launches New C3xPi Dual Monitor Raspberry Pi-Based Thin Client at Citrix Summit

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 10:30 AM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today ClearCube® Technology, Inc. an American technology leader in centralized computing and desktop virtualization announces at Citrix Summit 2019 in Orlando, the launch of the new C3xPi Thin Client. The only low-cost, virus-proof, single-case dual monitor thin client in the market, based on Raspberry Pi® 3 Model B+, has been verified as Citrix Ready.
The C3xPi Thin Client features include Cloud Desktop Operating System, 1.4 GHz Broadcom BCM2837B0 64-bit CPU, 8 GB high-speed microSD card, and Broadcom VideoCore IV GPU and two full-size HDMI® 1.3 ports for graphics and full-motion HD video playback (1920 ×1080) on two displays. Network features include Gigabit Ethernet over USB 2.0, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11.b/g/n/ac WLAN, and Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE). Additional connectors include three USB 2.0 ports and one 3.5 mm audio jack.
"Performance is fast: From unboxing to working on Citrix desktops, it's just a matter of minutes", said Doug Layne VP of Global Sales. "Its high speed and performance, breadth of networking features, and its low cost make the C3xPi a compelling VDI solution for many Citrix customer use cases like enterprise, education, healthcare, state and local government, and kiosk applications" he said.
The patent-pending C3xPi set itself apart from competitors by being the only true dual monitor Raspberry Pi-based thin client in the market. Featuring two full-size HDMI® 1.3 ports the C3xPi eliminates the need for extra video, display adapters and power cords, plus the included VESA mount allows for easy attachment to computer monitors (for both 75 mm and 100 mm VESA hole patterns) and under desks.
Optimized for Citrix, the C3xPi thin client comes with the Citrix Workspace Hub, and delivers an outstanding HDX experience, enables hardware-accelerated H.264 decoding for dual monitors, and lowers CPU consumption by offloading video decompression from its CPU to its native hardware.
"ClearCube is a Citrix Ready partner, which makes it easier for customers to select the most suitable virtualization infrastructure products for their specific needs.," says Christopher Fleck, VP & Citrix Technical Fellow, Emerging Solutions, Citrix Systems, Inc. "By taking part in our program, ClearCube has enabled our joint customers to obtain the highest quality user experience available today, and the simplest means for making an informed product purchasing selection."
The cost of many projects can increase quickly when hardware is added, but the C3xPi Thin Client is truly an exception. Based on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, the list price of the C3xPi is just $179.95, helping IT administrators to lower their capital expenditures, and ensuring client devices are no obstacle to VDI deployments.
Featuring Cloud Desktop OS and Cloud Desktop Management powered by Stratodesk, the C3xPi makes it fast and easy for organizations and companies of all sizes to immediately benefit from VDI client computing. Organizations can use Cloud Desktop OS at all stages of the VDI deployment—from re-purposing existing desktops as thin clients, to powering the C3xPi Thin Client, to supporting other ClearCube thin client models. ClearCube's Cloud Desktop Management solution provides administrators with a browser-based interface for client grouping, client configuration inheritance, and automatic client updates over the network. Cloud Desktop Management enables administrators to reduce costs, deploy IT assets, and manage them with ease.
About ClearCube Technology
ClearCube Technology, an American manufacturer, is a recognized technology leader in centralized computing and desktop virtualization markets. ClearCube develops specialized thin and zero clients that connect to VDI host platforms and PCoIP Blade PCs for power and highly-specialized users. Endpoints include Raspberry Pi thin clients, x86-based thin clients in a variety of configurations, ZERO+ clients, TEMPEST zero clients, and multi-level-security zero clients. ClearCube has developed and deployed thousands of high-performance remote workstations that power trading floors, network operations centers, and command and control rooms around the globe. ClearCube's widespread adoption at thousands of federal and commercial locations is based on our ability to meet cost savings and security requirements for use cases involving centralization and virtualization initiatives.
About Citrix
Citrix is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.
© 2019 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE ClearCube Technology
