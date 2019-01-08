Lief Therapeutics Launches New Consumer Biosensing Patch for Stress Detection, Real-time Intervention, and Patented Haptic Biofeedback Training at CES

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 10:45 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lief Therapeutics launches newly designed smart patch at the Consumer Electronics Show, showcased at lead investor Trend Forward's Sands Hall booth 41967, allowing consumers to start detecting, managing, and treating stress real-time using patented haptic biofeedback technology. The wearable is designed to be discreet enough for consumers to wear every day yet with clinical grade analysis, enabling the company to pursue a parallel consumer and clinical path to market. Lief has just received IRB approval for a clinical trial to measure the device's effects on anxiety, and is offering a $100 discount for those that want to participate. The patch is available for direct sale at $399 on the Lief website, and with new reimbursement codes potentially at a reduced cost from any doctor that manages and/or treats stress.
Low HRV is associated with a number of disease states, and a clear indicator of heightened stress, an underlying factor in up to 65-80% of all physician visits. Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, global speaker and celebrity psychologist, shares "Lief is the perfect solution to stress, as it approaches both the biological and behavioral impacts of stress by measuring the physiological shifts, then intervening behaviorally in real-time to modify the state. As we know, unless we address both the biological and behavioral functioning, we won't have impact. The technology allows us to dive deeply in Psychoneuroimmunology (PNI), giving us a clear way to explore is the interaction between psychological processes and the nervous and immune systems of the human body. The potential implications are massive in health."
Lief's unique physician platform, with AI analytics on the back-end paired with subjective psychological scoring, is paving the way for an improved standard for mental healthcare. Rohan Dixit, Lief Founder, shares "Using our advanced AI platform, we are now starting to detect anxiety symptoms, a groundbreaking advancement for a disease that impacts over 40 million Americans and adds 100 billion in healthcare costs per year. We are also seeing a 180% improvement in acute stress biomarkers over 3 minutes when using the device, and with our 8-week stress reduction training are working to tackle chronic stress. We are excited about our new IRB approval for detecting and treating chronic stress, an underserved community, and ask anyone interested to sign-up on our website and share with friends".
While many consumers know they are stressed, many are not physically aware of acute stress as it occurs, and the Lief patch not just detects it but provides a patented haptic intervention to immediately address it. Low HRV is associated with not just stress, but heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, erectile dysfunction, along with anxiety, depression, addiction, PTSD, and more. Lief's advanced physician platform with integrated reimbursement codes provides a scalable, cost-effective tool for monitoring patients on medication, enhancing patient safety, and studying the biological impact of a wide diversity of clinical interventions.
Through Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance companies, the device itself and its supporting services can be reimbursable. Dr. Ty Canning, previously of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Services, is using the device with his patients and submitting reimbursement claims successfully. "Veterans are an underserved population deserving of immediate care. Yet, resources are not always available to them when they need it most. Lief provides the opportunity for patients to intervene before stress takes over, giving them a tool to use at home to more proactively support their wellness. It is convenient for providers too since they can track their patients progress through the clinician platform, and get much needed insurance reimbursement."
Lief is demoing their newly designed patch and physician platform at the Consumer Electronics Show, showcased within investor Trend Forward's booth in Sands Expo Hall A booth #41967, at CES in Las Vegas, January 8-11. (Smart Home)
About Lief Therapeutics
Lief Therapeutics offers a break-through wearable sensor for stress management to consumers, patients, healthcare providers and health systems. Lief is accompanied by an 8-week digital stress reduction program designed in collaboration with Stanford and UCSF clinicians, and integrates with a variety of common EMR and health record systems. To learn more about Lief Therapeutics, please visit https://www.getlief.com.
SOURCE Lief Therapeutics
