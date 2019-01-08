Nova pesquisa da GSMA Intelligence revela as opiniões dos consumidores sobre o 5G e o futuro dos dispositivos

|By Business Wire
A GSMA Intelligence, braço de pesquisa e consultoria da GSMA, publicou os resultados iniciais de sua mais recente Pesquisa do Consumidor, fornecendo uma grande quantidade de informações sobre as tendências de adoção de tecnologia de consumo para moldar a indústria nos próximos anos. Os novos dados formam a base de dois novos relatórios da GSMA Intelligence publicados na CES 2019. The Future of Devices ("O Futuro dos Dispositivos") enfoca a adoção global e mudanças no uso de smartphones na era 5G, além da crescente popularidade de alto-falantes inteligentes e outras categorias emergentes de dispositivos de consumo, enquanto 5G’s Great Expectations ("Grandes Expectativas do 5G") examina o que os consumidores estão antecipando da primeira onda de rede 5G e lançamentos de dispositivos.
"Estamos no início de uma nova era de dispositivos de consumo que está sendo impulsionada por avanços na realidade imersiva e na IA, criando um forte apetite por produtos como alto-falantes inteligentes e um importante novo campo de batalha para os principais agentes de tecnologia", disse Peter Jarich, chefe da GSMA Intelligence. “E enquanto os smartphones continuam sendo a tecnologia de consumo dominante, os fabricantes e operadoras de dispositivos estão buscando o 5G para desbloquear um novo capítulo na história do crescimento dos smartphones – embora nossa pesquisa sugira que ainda há trabalho a fazer para convencer os consumidores dos benefícios da mudança ao 5G.”
Entre as principais descobertas da Pesquisa do Consumidor 2018 da GSMA Intelligence:
- O smartphone é agora uma tecnologia de consumo quase onipresente; quase 90% dos consumidores nos países desenvolvidos possuem um smartphone, com uma média de 2,5 smartphones em cada lar dos EUA
- Juntamente com o smartphone, a gama de dispositivos conectados (e, portanto, os canais de acesso à internet) é agora maior do que nunca. A família média dos EUA e do Reino Unido, por exemplo, agora possui seis dispositivos conectados – de TVs e videogames a categorias emergentes, como alto-falantes inteligentes
- As taxas de propriedade de alto-falantes inteligentes quase dobraram nos países desenvolvidos nos últimos 12 meses. Por exemplo, 16% dos domicílios dos EUA agora possuem um alto-falante inteligente, comparado a 9% um ano antes. Amazon e Google continuam dominando este setor, representando juntos 85% das unidades de vendas no mundo inteiro.
- Apesar do entusiasmo inicial, as taxas de adoção de headsets de realidade virtual em mercados desenvolvidos permaneceram estáveis em relação ao ano anterior, em cerca de 6% dos domicílios, e até caíram em alguns mercados importantes, como o Reino Unido. As aplicações da realidade aumentada na moda, jogos e vários setores empresariais estão mais avançados nesta fase
- Mais da metade dos consumidores nos países desenvolvidos (54%) espera que as redes 5G ofereçam velocidades mais rápidas, sugerindo que a atividade promocional antecipada do 5G se centrará na velocidade da rede como um diferencial importante (em comparação com o 4G) – mas não está claro se os consumidores pagarão um plus por velocidades mais rápidas
- Apenas um em cada quatro consumidores (25%) espera que o 5G forneça "novos serviços inovadores" e apenas 20% acreditam que o 5G vai inaugurar uma nova era de dispositivos
A Pesquisa do Consumidor da GSMA Intelligence, realizada anualmente, abrange 36 mil entrevistados em 34 mercados principais, utilizando uma combinação de metodologias de amostragem on-line e presencial. A edição de 2018 da Pesquisa do Consumidor forma a base para os dois novos relatórios da GSMA Intelligence publicados esta semana, que estão disponíveis para os membros credenciados da imprensa a pedido.
Sobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras de telefonia móvel no mundo todo, reunindo mais de 750 operadoras com mais de 350 empresas do amplo ecossistema da tecnologia móvel, incluindo fabricantes de aparelhos e dispositivos, empresas de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e empresas de internet, assim como organizações em setores industriais adjacentes. A GSMA também realiza os principais eventos da indústria, como o Mobile World Congress, o Mobile World Congress de Xangai, Mobile World Congress das Américas e as conferências Mobile 360 Series.
Para mais informações, acesse o site corporativo da GSMA em www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA
