Nueva investigación de GSMA Intelligence refleja las opiniones de los consumidores sobre la tecnología 5G y el futuro de los dispositivos

|January 8, 2019 10:52 AM EST
GSMA Intelligence, la división de investigación y consultoría de la GSMA, ha publicado los primeros resultados de su última Encuesta para consumidores. En ellos, proporciona una gran cantidad de información sobre las tendencias de adopción de tecnología de consumo establecidas para definir la industria en los próximos años. Los nuevos datos representan la base de dos nuevos informes de GSMA Intelligence, publicados en CES 2019. «The Future of Devices» (El futuro de los dispositivos) se centra en la adopción global y el cambio de uso de los teléfonos inteligentes hacia la era de los servicios 5G, además de la creciente popularidad de los altavoces inteligentes y otras categorías de dispositivos de consumo emergentes, mientras que «5G’s Great Expectations» (Grandes expectativas de la 5G) analiza lo que los consumidores esperan de la primera ola de lanzamientos de redes y dispositivos 5G.
«Nos encontramos en el comienzo de una nueva era de dispositivos de consumo, impulsada por los avances en materia de realidad inmersiva e inteligencia artificial. Esto hace que los consumidores tengan enorme interés en productos como los altavoces inteligentes y representa un nuevo e importante campo de batalla para los principales actores tecnológicos», explicó Peter Jarich, director de GSMA Intelligence. «Además, mientras que los teléfonos inteligentes siguen siendo la tecnología de consumo dominante, los vendedores y operadores de dispositivos esperan que la 5G abra un nuevo capítulo en la evolución de estos dispositivos, a pesar de que nuestra investigación sugiere que aún queda trabajo por hacer para convencer a los consumidores de los beneficios de la transición a 5G».
Estos son algunos de los hallazgos más importantes de la Encuesta para consumidores 2018 de GSMA Intelligence:
- El teléfono inteligente es actualmente una tecnología de consumo casi omnipresente; prácticamente el 90 % de los consumidores de los países desarrollados poseen un teléfono inteligente, con un promedio de 2,5 de estos dispositivos en cada hogar de EE. UU.
- Junto con el teléfono inteligente, la gama de dispositivos conectados (y por lo tanto los canales de acceso a Internet) es ahora mayor que nunca. El hogar medio de EE. UU. y el Reino Unido, por ejemplo, posee actualmente seis dispositivos conectados, desde televisores y consolas hasta categorías emergentes como altavoces inteligentes.
- Las tasas de propiedad de altavoces inteligentes casi se han duplicado en los países desarrollados en los últimos 12 meses. Por ejemplo, el 16 % de los hogares estadounidenses cuentan con un altavoz inteligente, en comparación con el 9 % del año anterior. Amazon y Google, que en conjunto representan el 85 % de las unidades de venta en todo el mundo, siguen dominando este sector.
- A pesar de las primeras campañas publicitarias, las tasas de adopción de cascos de RV en los mercados desarrollados se han mantenido estables con respecto al año anterior, en torno al 6 % de los hogares, e incluso han disminuido en algunos mercados clave, como el Reino Unido. Las aplicaciones de RA están más avanzadas en esta fase, sobre todo en los sectores de moda, juegos y empresariales diversos.
- Más de la mitad de los consumidores de los países desarrollados (54 %) esperan que las redes 5G ofrezcan mayores velocidades. Esto sugiere que la actividad promocional inicial de las redes 5G se centrará en la velocidad de la red como diferenciador clave (frente a las redes 4G), pero no está claro si los consumidores pagarán una prima por disponer de mayor velocidad.
- Solo uno de cada cuatro consumidores (25 %) espera que la 5G ofrezca «nuevos servicios innovadores», y únicamente el 20 % cree que esta tecnología marcará el comienzo de una nueva era de dispositivos.
La Encuesta anual para consumidores de GSMA Intelligence incluye 36 000 encuestados de 34 mercados clave, utiliza una mezcla de metodologías de muestreo en línea y en persona. La edición 2018 de la Encuesta para consumidores constituye la base de los dos nuevos informes de GSMA Intelligence publicados esta semana, que están a disposición de los miembros acreditados de la prensa que los soliciten.
