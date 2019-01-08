Banyan Technology Expands 3PL Solutions Through Pierbridge Partnership

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 10:55 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Technology Inc., North America's leading innovator of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Pierbridge Inc., renowned global leader in the transportation software industry.
Banyan and Pierbridge both recognize the urgent need for third party logistics (3PL) companies to keep ahead of rising parcel shipping costs and complexity in carrier management in today's transportation logistics environment, and thus have pooled their knowledge and resources to better meet those needs, says Banyan CEO Brian Smith.
"We chose to partner with Pierbridge for their outstanding industry reputation and excellence in transportation software solutions," Smith says. "In fact, they're the only transportation management software provider whose solutions have earned both FedEx and UPS ConnectShip Platinum partner status in recognition of product excellence and customer adoption. This makes them the ideal partner for Banyan, as we hold ourselves to the highest of standards to deliver innovative technology solutions to our clients."
By pairing Banyan's advanced live connectivity platform with Pierbridge's leading Transtream Parcel TMS enterprise shipping software – which powers some of the largest shipping operations in the world – both companies aim to help 3PLs leverage technology sharing solutions to better manage the growing complexities in the shipping industry.
As an increasing number of businesses outsource parcel shipping to 3PL partners due to limited resources, capacity, and budget – many 3PLs are feeling the same strains, Smith explains. In fact, parcel shipping spend has topped $99 billion, a 7 percent growth in 2017 compared to 2016, driven in large part by eCommerce, finds the 29th Annual Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) State of Logistics Report.
"With so many aspects to manage amidst the demand such as rate negotiation, parcel shipping systems, and first-to-last-mile logistics, even the best 3PLs can use some help," Smith says. "Joining forces, Banyan and Pierbridge are better positioned to provide that help with comprehensive technology sharing tools."
Leveraging Banyan's connectivity platform – the first platform to bring live carrier connectivity to the transportation management industry – Pierbridge TMS users will have access to advanced data sharing and automation features, including Banyan's new Local Carrier mode.
With connections established to hundreds of local carriers across North America, this mode gives 3PLs insight into the full shipping process in real time, enabling them to rate, book, and track both pickup and delivery of their first and last mile services. Imparting the same level of automation that Banyan has delivered for more than a decade to the LTL, TL and parcel market, 3PLs can benefit from faster ship times, expanded delivery service options, and expanded regional coverage available through local carriers.
"We are thrilled about our new partnership with Banyan Technology," says Bob Malley, Managing Director of Pierbridge. "As eCommerce accelerates demand for faster and more cost-effective last mile delivery capabilities, Banyan's extensive network of local carrier and white glove services will dramatically expand Pierbridge's existing global parcel and freight network. This year, the synergy created by Pierbridge and Banyan will result in exciting innovations that will help shippers and 3PLs meet the needs of their customers as never before."
About Pierbridge
Founded in 2004 by an experienced executive team with a proven track record of success in the transportation software industry, Pierbridge is now a global organization with offices in North America, UK, and Europe. Pierbridge's Transtream Parcel TMS enterprise shipping software powers some of the largest shipping operations in the world. Pierbridge is the only transportation management software provider whose solutions have earned both FedEx and UPS ConnectShip Platinum partner status in recognition of product excellence and customer adoption. For more information about Pierbridge, visit https://pierbridge.com.
About Banyan Technology
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Banyan Technology is North America's leading provider of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management. With more than 1,400 carrier connections and 34,000 client locations accessing the application, Banyan Technology provides commercial shippers, brokers, and 3PLs with unparalleled access to carrier data. These connections boost efficiency, improve visibility, strengthen negotiating options, and deliver perlasting reductions in shipping costs. For more information on Banyan Technology, visit banyantechnology.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banyan-technology-expands-3pl-solutions-through-pierbridge-partnership-300774831.html
SOURCE Banyan Technology
