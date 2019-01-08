kate spade new york Introduces New Scallop Smartwatch 2 Collection

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Popular Scallop Smartwatch Style Now Offers Heart Rate Tracking, GPS, Google Pay™, and More
NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- kate spade new york today announces the newest collection of its signature scallop touchscreen smartwatch, the first smartwatch developed under the brand's new creative director, Nicola Glass. The new scallop smartwatch 2 incorporates a refined approach to color, a sense of discovery, and, of course, the spade – the signature mark of the fashion house. With new features including heart rate tracking, payment technology, GPS capabilities and more, the smartwatch is the perfect fusion of function and femininity.
Blending the brand's iconic design details with the latest in wearable technology, the Spring 2019 collection reflects the kate spade new york brand's promise of optimistic femininity: empowered, confident dressing with a stylish and smart sensibility. Glass uses the spade both overtly and subtly throughout the collections, bringing a modern sensibility and an authentic point of view to the brand. For example, each dial features a spade at the 12 o'clock index that functions as a heart rate touch point, keeping wellness at her fingertips and making it simple to check her heart rate throughout the day.
Glass took care to ensure that the new smartwatch feels distinctly kate spade new york by honoring the scallop, another important brand element. The iconic scallop topring continues with this collection, and scallop detailing on the black silicone strap and pink gold-tone bracelet adds another welcome touch.
Due to the incredible response from customers, the micro app choose your look continues on the watch. By answering a few simple questions about a desired look, the watch dial will transform to perfectly complement her outfit, giving her a personal stylist on the wrist. In addition, colorful animated dials keep the kate spade new york women in the loop with notifications, social media and weather updates.
"We thoughtfully designed our scallop smartwatch 2 for the women of today, who want to stay connected to what matters most in a way that's stylish and authentic to them," said Nicola Glass, Creative Director of kate spade new york. "We combined our feminine design details, including our signature spade and scallop detailing, with the latest technology and customization features for her everyday needs. She can track her heart rate and customize the dial to complement what she's wearing. This smartwatch is a sophisticated blend of style and function. An everyday luxury."
Powered by Wear OS by Google™ and compatible with Android™ OS 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 9.3+, the smartwatches offer the following features:
- Heart Rate Tracking: automatically track your heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit™ or third-party apps
*Tic Health available in China.
- Untethered GPS: leave your phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride, or run with built-in GPS that records the distance right on your smartwatch.
- Proactive Help from the Google Assistant: get things done on the go with help from the Google Assistant on your wrist
*Mobvoi Assistant available in China; the Google Assistant is available in select languages.
- Payment Technology: make purchases via your NFC-enabled smartwatch using Google Pay
*Alipay available in China. Google Pay available in select countries
- Swimproof: Water resistant up to 3ATM; shower and swim in shallow water using third party apps to track pool workouts
*Mobvoi Store available in China; Google Play Store available in select countries.
The kate spade new york Spring 2019 scallop smartwatch 2 collection is available for purchase in store and online on katespade.com in late February, 2019. The watch is also on display at CES 2019 in the Google Assistant Playground located at the Central Plaza-21.
About kate spade new york
Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, kate spade new york has always stood for optimistic femininity. Today, the brand is a global life and style house with handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Polished ease, thoughtful details and a modern, sophisticated use of color—kate spade new york's founding principles define a unique style synonymous with joy. Under the vision of creative director Nicola Glass, the brand continues to celebrate confident women with a youthful spirit.
kate spade new york is part of the Tapestry house of brands.
Google, Android, Google Pay, Wear OS by Google, Google Fit, Google Play, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805089/kate_spade_scallop_smartwatch_2.jpg
