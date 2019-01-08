Intertrust to Showcase Latest Content Protection and Management Technologies at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Intertrust, the inventor of Digital Rights Management (DRM) will showcase its ExpressPlay platform and Kiora products at CES 2019.
- ExpressPlay DRM™ is the world’s only DRM cloud platform that supports all five major DRM technologies – Marlin DRM, Microsoft PlayReady, Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Adobe Primetime in one seamless cloud.
- ExpressPlay XCA™ is a software-only Conditional Access system that uses Marlin DRM™ to provide Conditional Access capabilities in smart TVs and Set Top Boxes. XCA liberates broadcast TV operators from having to use traditional Conditional Access systems and provides a low-cost cross device solution that eases the transition from old-school broadcast to true Internet TV.
- Intertrust Kiora™ is an offline content distribution system designed for low bandwidth or no-bandwidth networks like transport systems or developing countries with weak networks. Kiora allows secure video distribution when no network connection is present. Intertrust has partnered with FilmBank to provide a one-stop content and technology solution to transport operators.
“For nearly 30 years, Intertrust has provided over the horizon technologies to content providers, distributors and device makers that provide the platform upon which modern video and music distribution functions,” said Kenny Huang, General Manager of Intertrust Media Solutions. “This year is no exception – ExpressPlay shines in capabilities and operators and device makers using it need to look nowhere else for all of their content protection and management needs.”
Intertrust will be demonstrating these technologies at Loft 16 at the SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand, Las Vegas. The company will showcase Smart TVs from Sony and Vestel that support XCA alongside the entire suite of ExpressPlay and Kiora products. To schedule a demonstration, please visit https://www.intertrust.com/events/ces-2019/
About Intertrust Technologies Corporation
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations – from mobile, CE and IoT manufacturers, to service providers, and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT.
Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.
Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005468/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
