SMOS - the Ultimate Game Controller for Android Phones Launches on Kickstarter

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMOS, the most advanced gaming controller for Android phones, launches today on Kickstarter, available now here:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1630207356/2032328965?ref=4cyyp6&token=cfeee98b
Smartphones have ushered in a mobile gaming revolution, and everyday games get more impressive. But one persisting problem is the fact that mobile phones are difficult to play games on. Today that changes with the release of SMOS – the most advanced game controller available for Android phones.
Mobile gaming has become serious business, and now innovative companies have responded with game controllers that give phone users arcade-like quality, finesse, and control. SMOS is equipped with 18 different configurable keys, two thumbsticks, D-pads, and two paddles, along with an array of buttons that deliver ultimate control for any gaming action. Answering consumer desires for a high-quality controller that can handle the latest Android mobile games, the team at SMOS set out to create a phone controller that would rival consoles and arcades.
"We are not just engineers and makers; we are also mobile gaming enthusiasts. Like many people, we enjoyed mobile games but lacked the proper control to achieve a high level of play. Our goal was to create a controller that had the same performance as the best console controllers on the market, yet was light, portable, and stylish. After 3 years of research and development, we are ready to bring SMOS – the ultimate Android game controller, to the world," said Steven Li, the CEO of SMOS.
Unlike other mobile gaming controllers, SMOS is the first controller made for Android phones with universal game compatibility. As long as the game is available on your phone, it will work with SMOS with no phone root or modification needed. With SMOS, you get into the action fast with plug-and-play simplicity.
What makes SMOS different is the high quality, precision, mechanical keypad, and control design. The thumbsticks have the same quality, feel and finesse of PlayStation and use the same ALPS sensor that Sony puts in their controllers. SMOS uses the latest mechanical triggers with short key travel distance and buttons with low resistance that result in faster input actions.
This design improves input recognition and eliminates dead-zones. The SMOS buttons feature advanced circuitry for instant reaction with no lag time, and the hollow case design allows airflow through the controller that makes long-term gaming comfortable and cool. With 18 keys, two thumbsticks, and D-Pads, SMOS can perfectly control every possible gaming function. This controller is comfortable, ergonomic, and designed for maximum efficiency.
SMOS launches on Kickstarter with special discounts for early adopters. For more information about SMOS visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1630207356/2032328965?ref=4cyyp6&token=cfeee98b
Media Contact: [email protected]
Related Images
image1.png
image2.png
image3.jpg
image4.jpg
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHAowo8jTW0
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smos---the-ultimate-game-controller-for-android-phones-launches-on-kickstarter-300774691.html
SOURCE SMOS
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST