CES 2019: Wi-Charge, Alarm.com and Allegion demonstrate innovation in the future of powering smart home solutions

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge, the leader in long-range wireless power, in conjunction with Allegion, a leading provider of security products and solutions with innovative brands like Schlage®, and Alarm.com, the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, will display the future of powering smart home solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The demonstration shows a prototype evolution of a Schlage smart lock, as part of an Alarm.com smart home security system, utilizing Wi-Charge's long-range wireless power technology – allowing users to see the convenience and peace of mind that wireless charging can bring to the smart home. The proof of concept will be demonstrated live at the Wi-Charge booth at CES from Jan. 8 – 11, 2019.
"Wi-Charge is collaborating with innovators in the smart home security and automation ecosystem industries to enable the next generation of smart home devices," said Yuval Boger, CMO, Wi-Charge. "Untethered, wireless power will usher in a new era of devices and use cases for consumers that have previously been limited or restricted by power cables and batteries."
Powering the Smart Home of Tomorrow
Wi-Charge has set out to improve and simplify the user experience with smart home security devices by investing in innovation and exploring the possibility of integrating their technology into Schlage smart locks and the Alarm.com platform to demonstrate the future of smart home security systems. Power delivery to smart home devices such as battery-powered smart locks, cameras and sensors is an issue for manufacturers and consumers alike. The existing choices between the convenience of batteries and the power of wired devices limits the features that can be added by developers and used by consumers. Consumers are also forced to deal with low battery notifications and battery replacements, or find that devices may lack features when not plugged into an AC outlet.
"We believe that long-range wireless power will unlock innovative new uses for the smart home and business where devices don't always have easy access to power," said Steve Chazin, Vice President of Products, Alarm.com. "As a leader in the space, we are continually developing innovative technology that we believe facilitates adoption and improves the ownership experience of connected property solutions. The demonstration with Wi-Charge and Allegion is a significant milestone for the connected device industry as a whole, and can open up a world of possibilities for our service provider partners and subscribers."
The combined solution shows advancement in the future of smart home technology by offering consumers a smart home ecosystem powered by wireless technology.
"At Allegion, we are always listening to customer feedback and exploring new ways to improve their experience as well as grow our smart home portfolio," said Scott Baxter, head of innovation and advanced development at Allegion. "For more than 95 years, Schlage has been creating innovative door hardware designed to make everyday life easier, which is why Allegion is excited about the opportunity to support the future of technology and advance the smart home experience alongside Wi-Charge and Alarm.com."
If you are attending CES 2019, you can click here to set up a time to see the kits in action at the Wi-Charge booth: LVCC, South Hall 4 – 36522.
Media Contact:
Travis Anderson
MIX Public Relations
[email protected]
(925) 989-0990
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2019-wi-charge-alarmcom-and-allegion-demonstrate-innovation-in-the-future-of-powering-smart-home-solutions-300773749.html
SOURCE Wi-Charge
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST