Ascensus TPA Solutions Expands Sales Organization to Offer Enhanced Regional Support and Enable Continued Growth

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
DRESHER, Pa., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—is pleased to announce the appointments of Jim Houpt, Eric Sharp, and Richard Tatum as divisional vice presidents and Kasey Price as head of institutional sales for the firm's TPA Solutions business. Through this new structure, TPA Solutions will offer enhanced regional, consultative support to its retirement plan clients while expanding relationships with strategic recordkeeping and financial advisor partners.
In their new roles, the divisional vice presidents will be responsible for helping to create and implement strategies to improve the performance and reach of the TPA Solutions sales team. In addition, they will work closely with the sales team to consult with wholesalers and financial advisors whose prospective and existing small business clients could benefit from the support of a TPA in designing a retirement plan solution.
Jim Houpt, formerly of National Retirement Services, an Ascensus company, will be responsible for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Central regions. Eric Sharp, formerly of PenSys, an Ascensus company, will lead the Northwest region. Richard Tatum, formerly of Avintus, an Ascensus company, will be responsible for the Southeast and Southwest regions. Collectively, these individuals bring over 75 years of retirement industry experience and extensive expertise in plan design, administration, actuarial services, and recordkeeping services.
"Jim, Eric, and Richard have each built extremely successful TPA practices prior to joining the Ascensus team," states Jerry Bramlett, head of TPA Solutions. "We feel that they're the ideal candidates to continue to move our business forward as we become the industry's leading national TPA, backed by local expertise and personalized service."
As head of institutional sales, Kasey Price, formerly of Retirement Strategies, Inc., an Ascensus company, will be responsible for managing, creating, and expanding relationships with financial advisors and the industry's top-tier recordkeeping providers. She will also drive the development of comprehensive sales and marketing collateral to boost client and advisor awareness of TPA Solutions.
"Kasey has built an extraordinarily strong network within the industry and has a great sense of what key partners are looking for in a TPA alliance," adds Bramlett. "As we continue to expand our footprint, these strategic alliances will become increasingly important to our continued success."
"We're looking forward to watching each of these well-established leaders step into their new roles and help us build a national sales force for TPA Solutions," continues Bramlett. "By investing in new leadership to guide our talented sales consultants, we can help ensure that our business owner clients and key partners continue to receive the support they need to meet their objectives."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. The firm delivers technology and expertise to help millions of people save for what matters most—retirement, education, and healthcare. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com. View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com/page/show/tpa and careers.ascensus.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascensus-tpa-solutions-expands-sales-organization-to-offer-enhanced-regional-support-and-enable-continued-growth-300774823.html
SOURCE Ascensus
