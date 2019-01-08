Workato Named a Leader in 2019 Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms Report

|By PR Newswire
CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato, the leading intelligent integration and automation platform, today announced that Forrester Research Inc, a leading independent research firm, has named the company a Leader in its industry report, The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019. The report states that Workato is one of three companies that "lead the pack." Workato received the highest score in the capabilities to ease integration development criterion and the highest possible score for the market approach criterion.
The report specifically calls out that "Workato's offering demonstrates that simplification does not mean lack of power…Customers choose Workato to support both tactical and strategic digital transformation, simplifying integration complexity for business users." It further highlights that Workato customers "appreciate the ease of use, ease of implementation, ease of deployment, and fast adoption".
As stated in the report, "the integration technologies strategic iPaaS and HIP are a cornerstone of the evolution required to support digital transformation." Workato is enabling this new era of digital transformation, fueled by tremendous growth and on the heels of its recent completion of $25 million in Series B funding from Battery Ventures, Storm Ventures, ServiceNow, and Workday Ventures. Workato's product is being used by over 3,500 customers (with many market leaders including Slack, Nutanix, Coupa, Box, CARFAX, Panera Bread, etc.) across 57 countries. The company grew 250% in 2018 with no sign of slowing down in 2019.
"This report confirms our position as a leader as companies look to embrace a new era of automation and need to see results from their integration and automation projects fast in 2019," said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. "It is great to see Forrester, in our view, recognizing that both power and simplicity of use are equally important for digital transformation--something that we have been championing since we started Workato."
A link to the full report is available at: https://resources.workato.com/forrester-wave-ipaas/.
About Workato
Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, it is the only intelligent automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 3,500 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators.
