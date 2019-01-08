Optimizely Expands Senior Leadership With Executive Appointments in Sales and Marketing

|By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the world's leader in digital experience optimization, today announced two senior leadership appointments. Eric Anderson will join the company as chief revenue officer and Jo Ann Sanders will become Optimizely's new vice president of product marketing. Anderson will lead Optimizely's sales team as the company continues to capitalize on its exceptional market opportunity and value proposition. Sanders will take a leading role in defining and executing product marketing strategy, including focus on Optimizely's Full Stack product.
"We are in a consumer age where every interaction is a critical opportunity to win or lose your customers. Experiences across the board — from your website, to your product, to your support offerings — are now crucial to the success of your business," said Jay Larson, CEO of Optimizely. "Eric and Jo Ann have a deep understanding of the digital optimization space, and bring a wealth of experience driving growth in enterprise software companies. As our customers strive to keep up with the increasing expectations of their customers, Eric and Jo Ann will help us deliver our best-of-breed experimentation platform more quickly, to a broader number of use cases, and with even greater business impact. I'm thrilled to have both Eric and Jo Ann on the Optimizely team."
Anderson brings more than two decades of experience leading and mentoring high-performing sales teams across both SaaS and enterprise companies. Previously, he served as chief revenue officer at Spredfast, a global social media marketing software company, where he built and led high-performance sales programs that increased revenues and improved profits. Anderson also served in executive roles at companies like Return Path, Nuance Communications and Virtuoz, where he oversaw strategic planning, direct and channel sales, financial analysis, customer acquisition and retention strategies.
Sanders brings more than two decades of experience leading developer-focused marketing organizations in rapidly growing their technology businesses. Most recently, she served as vice president of marketing at Xamarin, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2016, where she built the marketing team from the ground up and drove millions of developer downloads. Sanders also worked for industry leaders such as Adobe Systems and Appcelerator developing and directing product marketing and product management functions aimed at enterprise businesses.
About Optimizely
Optimizely is the world's leader in digital experience optimization, allowing businesses to dramatically drive up the value of their digital products, commerce and campaigns through its best in class experimentation software platform. By replacing digital guesswork with evidence-based results, Optimizely enables product and marketing professionals to accelerate innovation, lower the risk of new features, and drive up the return on investment from digital by up to 10X. Optimizely's impressive customer list includes eBay, FOX, IBM, The New York Times and many more global enterprises. To learn more, visit optimizely.com.
