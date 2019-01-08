Kmesh.io Announces General Availability of The Kmesh SaaS Data Orchestration Platform for Multi-Cloud Environments

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kmesh.io, the technological leader in multi-cloud data orchestration, today announced that the Kmesh SaaS platform is generally available to all customers, including enterprises, cloud service providers, and technology vendors. Kmesh is the industry's first true multi-cloud data mobility SaaS platform that includes a data orchestration layer integrated with a Lustre-based HPC filesystem.
Kmesh SaaS enables companies to fulfill the promise of cloud apps, HPC in the cloud, and edge computing by providing advanced data mobility technologies, including:
- Flexible, self-serve data orchestration for virtually any use case across on-premises, cloud, multi-cloud, and edge computing
- Kubernetes integration for simplified, streamlined deployment of containerized apps across multiple clouds
- Lustre-as-a-Service to enable the most compute-intensive workloads (HPC)
"As enterprises and service providers move more apps to the cloud, they recognize the need to support apps with real-time data that is accurate and unified. Companies need to synchronize data in a manner that is highly flexible, secure, cost-efficient, and automated," said Jeff Kim, CEO of Kmesh.io. "Kmesh is leading the macro transition from centralized data lakes into distributed data ponds across on-prem, multi-cloud, and edge."
"Microservices, data mobility, and edge compute are the next big wave that we are focused on. Kubernetes has swept the industry by offering app-level orchestration, and we see Kmesh doing the same for data-level orchestration," said Rajan Raghavan, CEO and Co-founder of The Fabric, a co-creation foundry focused on cloud and IoT infrastructure, with notable portfolio companies that include VeloCloud (acquired by VMWare) and Perspica (acquired by Cisco).
Simplifying Cloud and Multi-Cloud Data Strategies
Kmesh SaaS incorporates all the functionality needed to real-time manage data across cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud deployments. The solution establishes a single namespace for a variety of each customer's data — including filesystem data, HPC data, genomics data, NoSQL data — regardless of where the data resides and where it is used.
To leverage Kmesh SaaS, users simply establish their data orchestration policies in the Kmesh SaaS dashboard, enabling their cloud apps, edge apps, and Kubernetes to access the data they need whenever they need it. Because the Kmesh platform was purpose-built on Lustre-powered technology for parallel data synchronization, Kmesh SaaS brings supercomputer performance to the cloud and edge by providing the same IOPS, throughput, latency, and scalability of supercomputer parallel filesystems.
"As a global CDN, we help customers deliver their content and applications anywhere in the world without the need for expensive server replication. Kmesh SaaS now lets us provide the same level of service when it comes to global data mobility," said John Kang, GM Americas at CDNetworks. "Customers no longer need to replicate their data sources. They can leave their data in place and let us orchestrate it for them via Kmesh."
To learn more about Kmesh.io and Kmesh SaaS, visit the Kmesh.io website at https://kmesh.io/
About Kmesh.io
Kmesh.io provides a SaaS platform that any organization can use to gain seamless data mobility to support cloud, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and edge application deployments. Our technological advantage arises from our 'purpose-built for cloud and edge' platform that seamlessly incorporates advanced features and functions meant to deliver on the promise of apps in the cloud and edge computing. Enterprises, cloud service providers, and technology vendors benefit from the performance and simplicity of the Kmesh SaaS platform to enable a broad range of customer use cases.
To learn why companies are looking to power their cloud and edge apps with data managed by Kmesh SaaS, visit https://kmesh.io/, https://kmesh.io/kmesh-blog/, or @kmeshHQ on Twitter.
You can find our global contact information at https://kmesh.io/contact/.
Contact: [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kmeshio-announces-general-availability-of-the-kmesh-saas-data-orchestration-platform-for-multi-cloud-environments-300774430.html
SOURCE Kmesh.io
