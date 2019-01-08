H2O.ai Announces Industry Leading Lineup for H2O World San Francisco 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in AI, today announced the speaker lineup for H2O World San Francisco, a two-day interactive event featuring deep-dive technical and hands on training, advancements in machine learning and sessions focused on real-world business use cases. With speakers from Alteryx, AI4ALL, IBM, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Stanley Black and Decker, Wells Fargo and more, the conference will bring together the brightest minds in AI from across multiple industries to discuss the trends in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science, important real-world use cases, and the biggest challenges currently facing the industry.
Join H2O.ai in San Francisco on February 4th and 5th, to connect with the community and learn how to harness the full value of AI, ML, Explainable AI, deep learning and data science from industry-recognized speakers and hands-on training sessions. Register here to secure your spot.
On day one of the conference, sessions will focus on hands-on technical training for H2O.ai's groundbreaking data science platforms including H2O-3 and Sparkling Water and H2O Driverless AI, that empowers data scientists of all levels to work on projects faster and more efficiently through automation and state-of-the-art computing power. These training sessions will provide new and existing users of H2O.ai products the information needed to make the most of their data science tools.
Day two of H2O World San Francisco will feature presentations from H2O.ai and several industry leaders exploring the potential of AI to solve real-world problems. Sessions will uncover insights into the various challenges organizations encounter in leveraging AI's potential, while training sessions will teach all types of attendees how to harness the full value of AI, ML, deep learning and data science industries from both business and technical perspectives. The lineup includes:
- Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder at H2O.ai: Ambati started H2O.ai with a clear mission in mind – make exceptional AI available to everyone. Known for his knack for envisioning killer apps in fast evolving spaces and assembling stellar teams towards productizing that vision, Ambati has built H2O.ai into one of the foremost leaders in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Through open source H2O and automatic machine learning platform Driverless AI, he drives high quality product development within the organization and uses that to fuel his passion for changing the world in a meaningful way through AI.
- Tess Gilman Posner, CEO at AI4ALL: Posner, along with her team, works to make AI more diverse and inclusive at her nonprofit AI4ALL by hosting camps and trainings on AI for children of all ages that are specifically geared toward underserved populations who lack the access to data science education that other communities might have. Prior to founding AI4ALL, she launched a national initiative with the White House with a goal of increasing diversity in tech economy. Posner has been featured at top publications including Business Insider, Fast Company and TechCrunch and is funded by top national foundations and influencers like Melinda Gates, Jensen Huang, JP Morgan Chase Foundation, Autodesk and more.
- Tanya Berger-Wolf, Co-founder and Director at Wildbook: Berger-Wolf is the co-founder and director at Wildbook, a tech project for conservation non-profit Wild Me that combs through massive collections of images to detect various species of animals and individuals within that species. Berger has also won several awards for her research and mentoring, including the US National Science Foundation Career Award, Association for Women in Science Chicago Innovator Awards, and UIC Mento of the Year Award.
- Dean Stoecker, CEO at Alteryx: Stoecker, along with his team, is responsible for the overall vision and execution of the company's strategic goals. Stoecker's leadership and motivational skills, along with his ability to create, communicate and realize a vision, are a driving force behind Alteryx's growth over the last decade.
- Naren Gupta, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners: Gupta co-founded Integrated Systems Inc (ISI), a leading embedded software company, where he served as the President/CEO for 15 years. Under his leadership, ISI went public and was acquired by Intel. He has served on the boards of many public and privately held companies, and is currently the Chairman of the Board of Red Hat, Inc. Gupta serves on the Board of Trustees of the California Institute of Technology and the Advisory Board of Asia Society Northern California. He has also received distinguished alumni awards from Caltech and IIT and was elected a Fellow of the IEEE. Gupta is an active advisor to entrepreneurs worldwide.
- Paul Zikopoulos, Vice President – Big Data Cognitive at IBM: Named one of the "50 Big Data Twitter Influencers" by SAP, Zikopoulos has served as a big data consultant for "60 Minutes" and multiple universities, and has been named an expert on big data by publications such as Big Data Republic, Technopedia and Analytics Week. Zikopoulos leads IBM's World-Wide Competitive Database and Big Data teams. He is also an award winning writer who has published more than 19 books and over 350 articles on data including Big Data Beyond the Hype, DB2 for Dummies and Understanding Big Data.
- Navrina Singh, Principal Product Lead at Microsoft: Singh and her team are regularly building conversational AI products for Business Application Group. Prior to Microsoft, Singh spent 12 years at Qualcomm and in her last role she was the head of Qualcomm ImpactQT that focused on building emerging technologies and delivering strategic partnerships in AI, IoT and Mobile.
- Melanie Rubino, Senior Data Scientist at Wells Fargo: Rubino currently works on building and deploying machine learning models for card fraud operations as part of Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Solutions. She has a PhD in Operations Research from Stanford University and has since immersed herself as a builder of optimization, statistical and machine learning models solving a variety of financial problems. Along with training and deploying models, Rubino builds teams, collaboration and educational material to grow machine learning in small and large companies.
- Deepak Agarwal, Vice President of Engineering at LinkedIn: Agarwal is responsible for all AI efforts across LinkedIn. He is well known for his work on recommender systems and has published a book on this topic. Agarwal has also extensively published in top-tier computer science conferences and has co-authored several patents. He is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association and has served on the Executive Committee of Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (KDD). Along with KDD, Agarwal also serves on program committees of various conferences in the field of AI and computer science, and is an associate editor of two flagship statistics journals.
- Bharath Sudharsan, Director of Data Science and Innovation at ArmadaHealth: Sudharsan leads a team of data analysts at ArmadaHealth who develop and implement AI tools that are at the heart of objective and data-driven specialty care referral process synonymous with ArmadaHealth. Sudharsan has also held positions at Fractal Analytics and Quanttus, Inc. and WellDoc, Inc., and is the founder of Geetha, LLC, a provider of best in class healthcare analytics consultation including implementation of NLP and AI.
- Dr. Robert Coop, Senior Manager, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Stanley Black & Decker: Dr. Coop leads the company's AI and ML team and works with the industrial manufacturing business units to optimize operations by predicting machine failures and optimizing scheduling. He holds a doctorate in Computer Engineering from University of Tennessee, with a focus in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Prior to Stanley Black & Decker, Coop worked at State Farm Mutual Insurance Companies, where he focused on predictive modeling and played a prominent role in forming the data science teams.
H2O World San Francisco 2019 will also feature a number of must-attend panels, back by popular demand following the company's sold-out New York and London conferences in 2018:
- Women and Inclusion in Tech Panel: True innovation relies on engaging with people with a variety of perspectives. This panel will focus on views, opinions and insights on this important topic from women in the data science ecosystem.
- How to Become an Expert Data Scientist: Following its success at H2O World London last year, one of the most anticipated sessions at H2O World San Francisco features expert data scientists and Kaggle Grandmasters. Listen and learn from the top experts in AI. Attendees will have a chance to hear about their AI journeys, learn tips and tricks for how to become an expert, and learn their thoughts on what's to come in data science.
H2O World San Francisco 2019
- When: Monday, February 4 - Tuesday, February 5, 2019
- Where: San Francisco Hilton – Union Square 333 O'Farrell Street San Francisco, CA 94102
- Cost: $999 for general admission, $149 for students,
- Until January 18 ONLY – Winter Special ($499/ticket)
- Check out the schedule: h2oworld.h2o.ai
- If you are a member of the press and would like to attend: Contact [email protected] to receive a code for a complimentary pass.
- Can't make it? Follow the day-of livestream: https://www.h2o.ai
About H2O.ai
H2O.ai is an open source leader in AI with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 14,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, and Marketing. H2O Driverless AI uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and PayPal. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is driving an AI Transformation for businesses with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.
