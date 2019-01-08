The NPD Group Presents Third Annual Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The NPD Group revealed the winners of its third annual Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Awards were given to consumer electronics brands that achieved the top increase in market share in North America[1], according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service, and the fastest turning brand per item in the U.S.[2], according to NPD's Store-Level Enabled data.
This year's awards include a focus on e-commerce success, with honors given to brands that achieved the top increase in online market share[3], as well. These awards feature U.S. e-commerce insight from NPD's Checkout service, based on information collected from more than three million consumers.
"The technology industry is one of constant evolution and change, as new technologies and products make their way into our homes and lives. This is what makes it an energizing and rewarding industry to be a part of," said Brad van Dillen, President, U.S. Consumer Technology practice, The NPD Group. "These awards recognize a few of the companies that have achieved success over the past year. Congratulations to all award winners – we wish you continued success in 2019."
[1] Based on dollar market share increase across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico
[2] Based on weighted dollar velocity per item for brands with distribution in retailers that represent at least 10% of NPD tracked CE sales in the U.S.
[3] Based on online dollar market share increase in the U.S.
About The NPD Group, Inc.
NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. We have offices in 27 cities worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, travel retail, games, and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup and @npdtech.
Checkout delivers the most comprehensive view of consumer purchase behavior for general merchandise categories, across all retailers over time, to help you understand how to adjust your marketing to fuel growth. Checkout E-commerce offers the most complete and accurate view of the online channel – 600+ e-commerce retailers including Amazon, Walmart, top industry specific retailers, direct-to-consumer and emerging players. Information is collected from more than 3 million consumers, through data provided by our partner Rakuten Intelligence and NPD's own proprietary receipt-harvesting mobile phone app.
SOURCE The NPD Group, Inc.
