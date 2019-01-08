Keypoint Intelligence Analysts Honor the Best Scanners Tested This Year with Pick Awards

|By PR Newswire
FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software, and services, today announced its Pick award recipients in the Scanner category. These coveted honors recognize the most impressive scanners evaluated by Buyers Lab during the previous 12-month test cycle.
The BLI Winter 2019 Scanner Pick awards go to the following exceptional devices*:
ALARIS S2040
Outstanding Departmental Scanner
BROTHER ADS-1700W
Outstanding Portable Scanner
CANON IMAGEFORMULA DR-C225W II
Outstanding Workgroup Scanner
EPSON WORKFORCE ES-500WR ACCOUNTING EDITION
Outstanding Scan Solution for Accounting
XEROX DOCUMATE 6710
Outstanding Light-Production Scanner
*Not all products are sold in all regions.
ALARIS STREAMLINES DEPARTMENTAL SCANNING
"The Alaris S2040 delivers an array of intelligent, automated features that can simplify and accelerate business processes that involve scanning," said Lee Davis, Keypoint Intelligence's Editor of Scanner/Software Evaluation. "The device offers exceptional media handling capabilities that prevent data loss while keeping information flowing seamlessly."
BROTHER PORTABLE SCANNER IS BIG ON FEATURES
"The Brother ADS-1700W packs a lot of features into a portable design," Davis said. "You don't typically find a color touchscreen, wireless connectivity, and seamless integration with many of today's business software on a device this compact and portable—especially at a price this low."
CANON DELIVERS IMPECCABLE PERFORMANCE
"The Canon imageFORMULA DR-C225W II provides workgroups with a highly reliable, easy to use scanner that doesn't take up much space," noted Davis. "In addition to its flawless performance during Buyers Lab's 7,500-scan reliability test, the device created some of the smallest file sizes in its competitive group. This is particularly important for workgroups that rely on cloud services that charge a premium for storage."
EPSON HAS ACCOUNTANTS COVERED
"Epson filled a huge hole in the scanner market with the release of the WorkForce ES-500WR Accounting Edition," said Davis. "The device is tailor-made to accelerate accounting-specific data entry tasks, so accounting professionals can spend more time working on what's most important. Powered by ScanSmart Accounting Edition, the device can read and automatically index receipt data, and send it to QuickBooks or Excel. The WorkForce ES-500WR Accounting Edition can even learn how to better recognize vendor names based on the documents you've scanned in the past."
XEROX SPEEDS THINGS UP
"The Xerox DocuMate 6710 is an innovative light-production scanner that provides businesses with a fast and efficient onramp to their digital solutions," Davis said. "We were most impressed with the parallel scanning mode, which allows you to drive up to 10 6710 units using 10 different scan profiles from a single workstation, simultaneously."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE - BUYERS LAB
Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.
For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.
ABOUT BUYERS LAB PICK AWARDS
Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards, as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.
