Transmute Launches Decentralized App Engine to Bring the Power of DLT to the Enterprise

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transmute, the decentralized app engine for enterprise teams, today launched to bring the power of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to the enterprise. Transmute secured $1M in pre-seed funding in January 2018 to fuel research and development to launch.
Transmute's initial customers are Fortune 1000 companies, which typically manage up to 1000 centralized applications as part of their workflow and face immense data security challenges. By integrating traditional centralized directories with the same decentralized, distributed cryptography that powers blockchain, Transmute makes it possible for enterprises to deploy DLT when and where it delivers real value and security, using code they've already written. Their beachhead use case will be in Identity and Access Management (IAM), and their first product Transmute ID will launch in 2019.
"The rise of DLT is inevitable, and the shift to decentralized applications is going to be as disruptive to the enterprise as the transition to cloud computing was," said Transmute CEO, Karyl Fowler. "During the transition to cloud, we saw a massive demand for tools that bridged existing IT investments with the next wave of development. With Transmute, enterprise development teams can use their existing resources to build safer, superior decentralized applications while retaining the scalability of centralized cloud providers. It's really the best of both worlds."
Experts forecast the IAM market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7%, reaching a $24.6B market cap by 2022. At the same time, the blockchain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 79.6% over the next several years, ultimately reaching a $60.7B market cap by 2024. The stellar growth in both of these markets are driven by an increasing demand for data security, simplified business processes, and transparency and immutability in the enterprise.
With Transmute enterprises can use their existing development resources and infrastructure to build decentralized applications. Transmute's event-sourced framework, released earlier this year, is compatible with functional languages and standard identity concepts. It supports Javascript, which means developers can continue using the tools and frameworks they do today, like React and Redux.
"Breaches like Equifax are showing how vulnerable centralized infrastructures can be, and these infrastructures are commonplace across the enterprise," said Transmute CTO, Orie Steele. "At the same time, the immense benefits of DLT and distributed cryptography come with a heavy setup cost and usability challenges. That's why we've been focused on building a company that enables enterprise dev teams to solve their identity management problem and their application development problem, using code they've already written."
All of Transmute's solutions integrate with all major cloud providers, and their primary technical building blocks are offered in an open-source format. Solutions range from developer starter kits that help companies rapidly create proofs of concept to custom solutions for the enterprise.
In October 2018 Transmute was named as one of six winners of Oracle's inaugural North American Cloud Startup Accelerator for their value in enterprise growth and cloud innovation.
To learn more about Transmute or become a customer, please visit http://www.transmute.industries/.
About Transmute
Transmute is the decentralized app engine for enterprise development teams. Our platform configures decentralized applications to work seamlessly with public and private clouds, starting with identity.
The inevitable rise of DLT and the resulting shift to decentralized applications will be as disruptive to enterprise IT as the transition to cloud computing. Our mission is to help our customers use decentralization when and where it delivers real value, using code they've already written.
Transmute solutions integrate with all major cloud providers. We are based on an event source framework that is compatible with functional languages and standard identity concepts. Our platform supports Javascript throughout so that any developer can leverage distributed ledger technology using React and Redux.
Transmute was founded in 2017, graduated from TechStars Austin in 2018, and is based in sunny Austin, Texas. Learn more about us at: http://www.transmute.industries
SOURCE Transmute
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST