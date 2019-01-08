Altizon and AXISCADES Partner to Deliver Offerings for the 'Factory of the Future'

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altizon, a global industrial IoT platform company addressing the manufacturing industries, today announced its partnership with AXISCADES, a leader in product engineering and high technology solutions, to help aerospace, automotive and heavy engineering customers build the 'factory of the future' through their combined smart manufacturing and digital transformation offerings.
AXISCADES will be working directly with Altizon's Datonis platform and products R&D group to design and build manufacturing applications that help manufacturers accelerate their Industry 4.0 journey including modernizing Asset Performance Management services and launching new business models for service delivery, among other processes. The companies plan to conduct joint sales and marketing campaigns in the North America region.
Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon
"At Altizon, we are scaling our capabilities to help drive digital transformations globally. By partnering with AXISCADES, we are helping manufacturers realize the 'factory of the future' today by offering our Industrial IoT technology suite complimented by AXISCADES deep manufacturing technology domain expertise – to gain deeper insights, make better decisions and to unlock new business value. Our joint offering will help ensure our clients' Industry 4.0 journey is on a pathway to achieving measurable success."
Abhijit Chattopadhyay, VP Sales & Global Head Alliances, AXISCADES
"We continue to expand and augment our engineering and manufacturing services with technology. Industry 4.0 is about new business models that could change the way any company designs, builds, manufactures & services its products. Given our deep understanding of product development and shop floor manufacturing, and Altizon's capabilities, we are confident in leveraging these technologies to help our customers mature on their own industry 4.0 journey."
About AXISCADES
AXISCADES is a preferred ER&D player today, working with some of the largest enterprises today in the discrete manufacturing space. Their proven domain understanding in this space, having worked as an engineering and manufacturing services provider, clearly makes them the partner of choice for digitizing activities at the shop floor and helping their customers adopt industry 4.0 technologies better. Headquartered in Bangalore, AXISCADES has 14 engineering centers worldwide including North America, Europe, and Asia. The company recently announced setting up a new Digital- COE in Pune which will house its key technology stacks around Industrial IOT, Augmented Reality, Product Lifecycle Management, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to name a few.
About Altizon
Altizon is the industrial IoT company. It empowers Industrial Digital Revolutions globally by helping enterprises use machine data to drive business decisions. With a global footprint of over 100 enterprise users, Altizon is a leading Industrial IOT platform provider as recognized by Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, VDC Research, BCG, and most recently by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for IIoT Platforms. For more info: http://www.altizon.com
PR Contacts:
Abhijit Mhetre
VP Marketing, Altizon
abhijit_mhetre(at)altizon(dot)com
and
Ilona Mohacsi
PenVine for Altizon
ilonam(at)penvine(dot)com
+1 631 764 3729
SOURCE Altizon
