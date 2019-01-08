New Year, New Health Coaching Tools for Humana’s Go365® Wellness Rewards App

|By Business Wire
Starting today, Humana features new virtual well-being resources for Go365®, Humana Inc.’s (NYSE: HUM) wellness and rewards program. Employers and members will now have access to personalized digital health tools through four industry-leading partners. Humana is expanding its direct-to-consumer offerings to enable its customers to have more choices when it comes to managing physical, emotional and social health and wellness.
The new partners represent several of the leaders in health and fitness, well-being and mindfulness services, including:
- DailyBurn – A mobile application that provides over 1,000 expert-led video and audio workouts across web, mobile and TV applications.
- Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) – Fitbit’s personalized training app, Fitbit Coach, gives Go365 members access to dynamic video workouts from professional trainers, plus 40+ run and walk audio coaching sessions expert-designed to help you increase endurance, speed and form based on your fitness level and goals. The addition of Fitbit Coach is the latest example of Humana’s expanding strategic partnership with Fitbit.
- MindSciences – Evidence-based video programs developed by leading neuroscientist/psychiatrist Dr. Jud Brewer that use mindfulness learning techniques to overcome overeating, anxiety/stress and smoking: Eat Right Now, Unwinding Anxiety and Craving to Quit.
- Noom – A personalized program delivered through your mobile phone that uses psychology and small goals to change your habits, so that you can lose the weight and keep it off for good.
“Helping our members reach each goal and milestone on their personal health journey takes an understanding of how to make each one achievable,” said Jeff Reid, senior vice president of Humana Wellness Solutions. “With these four partners, Go365 can help our members on their journey to achieving their best health – from the physical to mental and emotional health and well-being.”
Go365’s four new partners are available on eligible commercial Humana plans beginning today. These enhancements to the service stand to offer commercial group employers new ways to provide employees with best-in-class wellness programs as part of a competitive benefits package, while supporting employees to reduce health care costs.
To learn more about how Go365 guides individuals on their journey toward better well-being, go to Go365.com. You can also find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Go365Now, Twitter: @Go365Now, Tumblr: www.go365now.tumblr.com, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Go365Now; Facebook Medicare: www.facebook.com/Go365forMedicare.
About Go365
Go365® is a wellness and rewards program. Go365 is deeply rooted in behavioral economics and actuarial science, and serves more than 5 million members nationwide. By integrating rewards with health, Go365 provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce healthcare costs.
For more information Go365, please visit the company’s website at Go365.com. You can also find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Go365Now, Twitter: @Go365Now, Tumblr: www.go365now.tumblr.com, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Go365Now; Facebook Medicare: www.facebook.com/Go365forMedicare.
About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:
- Annual reports to stockholders
- Securities and Exchange Commission filings
- Most recent investor conference presentations
- Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
- Calendar of events
- Corporate Governance information
