The Running Lab at your Wrist

|
|January 8, 2019 11:01 AM EST
Myotest SA, leading licensor of biomechanics and smart coaching solutions, announced today the first software libraries designed for smartphones & smartwatches to help recreational runners to run better. These libraries collect and calculate key biomechanical running metrics in real-time and provide meaningful feedback to runners including ways to improve their running technique and to run more efficiently and more safely.
“Myotest has over a decade of experience in coaching world-class athletes based on the measure and analysis of their biomechanics,” said Myotest CEO Christophe Ramstein. “We then created software libraries to provide similar advanced coaching features to recreational runners directly from their smartwatches. These libraries are intended for wearable vendors and App developers in sport & health, to create new business opportunities with technology validated by years of practice.”
Myotest Integrated Library ® (MIL®) delivers in real-time the foundational running biomechanical data such as cadence, step length, ground contact time, vertical oscillation, symmetry, stiffness, regularity and power from almost any type of wearable, including smartwatches at the wrist, with no need for extra accessories or custom equipment. MIL’s achieves an average accuracy of over 95% regardless of where this data is being measured, be it wrist, upper arm or chest.
Myotest Application Library ® (MAL®) interprets the biomechanical data from the MIL and gives runners useful and comprehensive features to run better and safer. Amongst others, MAL® provides feedback on the runner’s technique after each workout, advises on drills and ways to improve and provides real time guidance by advising on speed, cadence and step length to achieve efficiently and safely a target distance in a given duration.
Myotest Libraries, MIL® & MAL® are available for licensing to device OEMs and App developers.
About MYOTEST
Myotest believes that sports - running in particular - should remain accessible, simple and safe. Myotest delivers smart software and services for wearable devices to help athletes achieve their goals confidently, improve their efficiency, and reduce the risk of injury. Wearable device manufacturers and app developers license Myotest software and services for their next-generation products. Founded in 2004, the company is a pioneer in the capture, analysis and interpretation of biomechanical metrics, evaluated by over 20,000 professionals in sports and health. The Myotest patent portfolio includes more than 50 issued and pending patents. Learn more at www.myotest.com.
