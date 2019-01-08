AEye Announces Industry-Leading Family of Perception Sensors for ADAS Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:01 AM EST
AEye, a world leader in artificial perception systems and the developer of iDAR™, today announced the AE200 Series of sensors, a game changing solid-state sensor family for Level 3 ADAS applications. AEye previously announced its latest Mobility/Robotaxi solution, the AE110, in December, 2018. Built on the world's most extensive solid-state LiDAR patent portfolio, the AE200 Series features the industry’s only software-definable intelligent agile LiDAR, industry-leading ADAS performance, and is SWaP optimized for modular ADAS deployments capable of supporting all popular vehicle packaging locations.
The company simultaneously announced today that it has entered into strategic partnerships with Hella and LG Electronics. The AE200 Series will be one of the iDAR-based artificial perception systems that both Hella and LG Electronics will be using to deliver ADAS solutions to global OEMs at scale.
The AE200 Series includes AEye’s industry-leading anti-spoofing and interference mitigation and is under ASIL-B functional safety certification, ensuring it meets the automotive industry’s stringent safety standards. Delivering ADAS L3 long range performance of up to 200M at 10% reflectivity at 0.1° resolution and the short range performance configuration of 50M range at 10% reflectivity, the AE200 Series will be modular in design and capable of up to 120°x 45° Field of View.
“The AE200 is about redefining performance expectations for modular ADAS perception sensors,” said Aravind Ratnam, Vice President of Product Management at AEye. “For level 3, current low cost LiDAR options don’t deliver value for their low price. This product family specifically for the ADAS market delivers the perception data that is needed for safe and reliable L3 operation, at a price point that OEMs will find extremely attractive. We achieve this by using the concept of agile parallax, a derivative feature of our iDAR architecture. This agility allows us to retain the same world record flexibility, revisit rate and resolution of the AE110, by trading off range and achievable simultaneous ROIs.”
Key features of the AE200 include:
- Software-definable LiDAR
- Designed to meet ISO 26262 functional safety requirements, eye safe in all modes
- Four layers of interference mitigation and anti-spoofing technology
- Software Development Kit
- Software and fundamental perception capabilities to support specific ADAS solutions such as Cross Traffic Alerts, Emergency Braking, Front and Rear Collision Warning, and Blind Spot Monitoring, etc.
- Automotive SWaP optimized with documented field and environmental testing
- Modular for supporting all critical ADAS packaging locations including headlamp, windscreen, side mirror, front grill, A-pillar, and C-pillar.
- Optional High resolution RGB or IR camera fused and bore sighted with AEye’s agile LiDAR.
The AE200 will be available to automotive OEMs and Tier 1s in the Summer, 2019. For more information about AEye, the AE110, and the company’s innovative approach to artificial perception, please visit CES Booth #2100 at the Westgate Convention Center in Las Vegas, January 8th - 11th, 2019, For a private car demo, please contact [email protected]. Vist AEye’s website at www.aeye.ai for more information.
About AEye
AEye is an artificial perception pioneer and creator of iDAR™, a perception system that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles. Since its demonstration of its solid-state LiDAR scanner in 2013, AEye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Taiwania Capital, Intel Capital, & Airbus Ventures. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005727/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST