CES 2019 Opens with Transformative Tech That Will Change Lives

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:02 AM EST
CES® 2019 opens today, unveiling the latest transformative technologies that will redefine industries, improve lives and solve some of today’s most pressing global challenges. The world’s largest and most influential tech event features some 4,500 exhibiting companies, including a record 1,200+ startups, with more than 20,000 products launching this week from the show floor. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES 2019 runs through Friday, January 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“CES embodies the innovative spirit that defines the consumer technology industry – and the products and services launching here this week will empower citizens around the globe and change our world for the better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “The entire technology ecosystem is gathered at CES 2019, with the latest in 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities, sports tech, 8K video technology, robotics and more. With every major and emerging industry here at the show, CES 2019 is truly the global hub for innovation.”
While CES opens today, the full week of innovation kicked off on Sunday and Monday with Media Days, CES Unveiled and a preshow keynote from LG.
LG Electronics President and CTO Dr. I.P. Park kicked off the first keynote of 2019 with ambitions to create a world of connected, intuitive AI-powered technologies that will seamlessly work in unison to deliver unparalleled customer experience in all areas of life. Dr. Park was joined on stage with a handful of high-level executives who will be partnering with LG, and for the first time a robot keynoter – the LG CLOi Guide Bot – took the CES stage. LG’s ThinQ AI platform will drive the future of the company as it sets its sights on self-driving vehicles, the smart home, smart cities and robotics — all which will become possible with the help of the strategic alliances LG is making with companies and technologies such as webOS, Luxoft and others. “Our vision in the coming age of AI is to become a lifestyle innovator that serves a truly intelligent way of living,” said Dr. Park.
CTA’s Steve Koenig, Ben Arnold and Lesley Rohrbaugh presented 2019 Tech Trends to Watch on Sunday and gave an exclusive preview of the January U.S. Consumer Technology Sales & Forecasts. AI and connected technologies are driving the U.S. consumer tech industry to a record breaking year — expected to reach $389 billion in retail. Emerging tech such as smart speakers, smart home devices, wireless earbuds, smartwatches and drones are expected to continue to grow in popularity and breakthrough tech like 5G and 8K UHD TVs are set to hit the market. For more visit CTA.tech/SalesandForecasts.
Sunday evening featured the largest CES Unveiled in show history, with a record 230 exhibiting companies, including 94 startups from Eureka Park, the startub hub at CES 2019. More than 1,700 media gathered at CES Unveiled for a sneak preview of the innovation debuting this week at the show, including the latest in smart mirrors; sleep tracking headsets; 3D holograms; smart breastpumps; smart systems to track loved ones’ daily schedules; and headphones with smart sound technology. Check out all the highlights here.
CES Media Days featured two days of preshow press events from CES exhibitors, including major brands and emerging startups. Thirty companies announced products, including:
- Bell – Bell Nexus urban air mobility prototype, the Bell Nexus Air Taxis, which combines quick air travel with unique in-flight experiences.
- Bosch – Unveiled its “Like a Bosch” campaign for Internet of Things (IoT) products and initiatives, such as internal cameras in smart fridges; the PAI Projector that turns a countertop into a touchscreen computer; and the Indego Robot Lawnmower, which can mow lawns by itself.
- BrainCo – Focus1 headband, which provides real-time quantitative feedback that helps to better understand what keeps users engaged and how to best retain information.
- BYTON – Enhanced the electric M-Byte SUV with a new user interface centered around a dashboard consisting of a 48-inch high-resolution display.
- Continental – Debuted its concept Continental Urban Mobility Experience (CUbE), which leverages a driverless vehicle to carry and deploy “cascading robots” to deliver and distribute goods directly to consumers.
- Faurecia – Showcased its ecosystem of seamless automotive technologies for the future including advanced AI, better air control and quality, immersive sound and intuitive control.
- Hisense – 108-inch TriChroma Laser TV, a next-generation television with upgraded colors, contrast, brightness and motion fluidity.
- Hyundai – STYLE SET FREE line, which offers car accessory upgrades to customize the driving experience, as well as a subscription-based model for those who want to be Hyundai “members” instead of traditional car owners.
- iFLYTEK – Pocket-sized recorder, which provides high accuracy transcriptions.
- Impossible Foods – Impossible Burger 2.0, a plant-based meat-substitute that tastes like the real thing.
- Intel – 9th generation Core processors.
- LG – Signature OLED TV R, featuring a rollable display that rises out of its soundbar base and can also play music in “Zero View.”
- Monster – ANC headphones, featuring crisp sound with noise-cancelling technology and a “Find My Headphone” feature powered by Tile.
- Nextbase – Series 2 of its Alexa-enabled dash cam technology, with a 140-degree, 4K resolution fisheye lens that records to an SD card at the start of the ignition and automatically sends the data to the user’s phone.
- Panasonic – Lumix G Series, the first full-frame mirrorless camera.
- Procter & Gamble – Opté Precision skincare system, which scans, detects and corrects hyperpigmentation.
- Qualcomm – Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, the first commercial 5G mobile platform designed to enable a wave of commercial 5G mobile devices.
- Royole – Flexpai, a flexible, foldable smartphone and tablet, with a 7.88 mm ultra-thin, lightweight and vivid display.
- Samsung – Samsung's 98-inch QLED 8K TV available in 65-, 75-, 82- and 85-inches.
- Schaeffler – Bio Hybrid, an electric, emission-free reimagination of the bicycle.
- Sony – Venice, a full-frame mirrorless camera used by Sony Pictures Entertainment.
- Taiwan Excellence – Face Me, an AI face recognition engine with 98.4 percent accuracy and the SmarteShop technology with an integrated recommendation engine that merges online and offline retail with displays.
- TCL – 75-inch 6-series TV retailing for under $1800.
- Torc Robotics – Announced a partnership with Transdev to bring its i-Cristal – an SAE Level 4 (fully autonomous in special areas) shuttle that operates without pedals and without a steering wheel – to full commercialization.
- Toyota – Guardian, an autonomous safety platform which seamlessly works with humans to offer accident avoidance in situations beyond a driver’s capability.
- Valeo – Showcased its next generation Valeo LiDAR sensors.
- ZF – The ZF Pro AI RoboThink, an automotive supercomputer which enables self-driving vehicles of the SAE category Level 4 and above.
Visit CTA.tech/CESLiveUpdates to get live updates from CES 2019 – including keynote, session, product announcement and show floor coverage. Also, download CES b-roll and view the high-res image gallery here. For breaking news, visit CES.tech.
Check out the Featured Speakers page to see some of the 1,100 industry visionaries slated to speak at CES 2019.
The CES App has everything you need to plan for and navigate CES 2019. Download the CES 2019 App by searching “CES 2019” in your app store or visiting CES.tech/CESApp.
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CES
2019
January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES
Asia 2019
June 11-13, 2019, Shanghai, China
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005746/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST