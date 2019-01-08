Furrion Introduces Angel, An AI Virtual Concierge Designed To Enhance Travel Experiences

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:04 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furrion, a global leader of innovative products and solutions for the consumer, specialty vehicle and marine markets, today introduces Furrion's new virtual concierge with artificial intelligence, Angel. Angel is designed to simplify control of your living space, whether in the home, a recreation vehicle or aboard a yacht, and to enhance your daily life and/or travel experience.
"It is incredible to see our vision, Angel, be a reality here at CES," said Matt Fidler, co-founder and chief marketing officer for Furrion. "Furrion has long pushed the boundaries of innovation and we are proud to give consumers an always-present assistant that keeps their data secure while helping them enjoy their journey. We know that sometimes the best adventures require getting off the grid, which is why Angel was created to always be there to assist regardless of their Internet connection."
Virtual Concierge
Angel is powered by a network that knows no limits and is built with intelligence that responds to your every move. Angel is always ready to assist in ways we once only dreamed possible. Feeling hungry? Angel can send your requests to the kitchen, including reminding them of dietary restrictions that go along with your profile and can order groceries or supplies that might be needed as well.
Angel can deliver the news and weather, control your morning playlist, guide you through a yoga workout and so much more. Powered by artificial intelligence, it uses facial recognition to learn your personal preferences to customize your experience. Facial recognition authentication is an added security benefit, as Angel is able to know who is who and adjust the environment to their preferences. Learning your preferences helps Angel suggest things you may like, whether a new activity at your destination, a new restaurant or perhaps a new outfit as Angel learns your sizes and recommends outfits from your favorite retailer. Naturally, sometimes you just want to be in the middle of nowhere and a strong connection may not be available, but that is no problem for Angel; it can operate on the Angel closed network or online.
Built to help you push the boundaries of life and explore
Angel is a powerful tool and an intelligent guide to wherever you venture. Angel is a digital service built with technology that enhances comfort, builds connectivity and enriches your lifestyle. As you explore new places, Angel is your guide. As your virtual travel concierge, Angel will help research locations and plan out your travel itinerary. She can suggest local restaurants, must-do activities and lodging. Angel can handle the bookings as well, from making reservations for you at restaurants to booking your campground or marina stay. She can even book tickets for local attractions, taking the hassle out of trip planning. Angel delivers valuable navigation help that goes beyond turn-by-turn commands Instead it assists with proactively giving directions, recommending points of interest, providing the best travel routes and suggesting things you may like along the route based on your preferences.
Designed to simplify
Angel is designed to simplify the trip so you have more time to immerse yourself in your surroundings and soak up the experience. In addition to being your virtual concierge, Angel can control the majority of electronics in your environment, including lights, blinds, media and climate. She learns your habits and makes suggestions to the program. Angel learns and recognizes the sound of your voice to tailor the environment to your preferences; for example, if you happen to prefer the blinds up, you can ask Angel to do that, and over time, she will just recognize that it is you in the room and make that adjustment. Angel will deliver all notifications, calls, messages and reminders. She can even help improve your health. With built-in equipment, Angel can monitor your weight and even analyze the moisture levels in your skin. As Furrion continues to develop Angel, more features along this line will be added.
Seamless Integration
At CES, Angel has been integrated into the yacht Adonis, which shows how seamlessly it integrates to control the advance technology that is part of a mobile lifestyle. Through a built-in voice module smart speaker located throughout the yacht, you just speak "Hi Angel" and then give your commands. For example, you can ask Angel to play a favorite playlist through the Furrion Marine speaker system in one room or throughout the yacht. There are several Furrion Smart Mirrors with an interactive display found in the master cabin and throughout the yacht. At first glance it looks like a wall mirror, but it is so much more. Simply touch the mirror or ask Angel to display something on it to wake it up. Smart Mirror functions like a large tablet or touch screen allowing you view updates such as weather, schedules, news and social media. You can even watch television or other media on the Smart Mirror. Commands can be made via touch or asking Angel, and the response will be displayed on the mirror. Smart Mirror, like Angel, works in the offline mode as well. Information is pulled and stored from the Internet so that functionality is not interrupted. When a connection is available, the system syncs and updates automatically. The Smart Mirror aboard Adonis is the first in this ongoing project. More functionality and features will be continually added in the future.
The Furrion Sense TV is an ultra-slim HDTV with a built in sound bar. Like all Furrion TVs, Sense TV features the proprietary Vibration Smart technology ensuring a crisp, stable picture whether at port or sea. Angel can control the TV and send the content you select to the TV. Angel can control and monitor all cameras aboard Adonis and alert you when attention is required. Adding additional surveillance, Adonis features a drone and a drone port on the top deck that is controlled by Angel. Angel can deploy the drone to provide security surveillance of the surroundings or to take photos of moments and places at the request of your voice. The Adonis drone will continually add new features and functions as this technology advances. The cockpit features the Furrion monitoring system that displays everything from navigation to equipment monitoring. Angel is able to constantly monitor and alert you to changes that need to be made either in navigation, perhaps due to weather, or alert you if something in engineering needs attention. Everything Angel is monitoring can be viewed and controlled through the Furrion touchpad smart remote.
Be sure to stop by Furrion's booth #7914 in the North Hall of the LVCC and experience the grandeur of Adonis and the intelligence of Angel for yourself. More information about Adonis can be found at Furrion.com
About FURRION
Furrion (www.furrion.com) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures products and services that enhance consumer lifestyles. As a leading supplier of luxury products to various industries, Furrion's portfolio includes electronics, appliances, renewable energy, automotive navigation, information technology, power management systems, electrical components and robotics.
All trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/furrion-introduces-angel-an-ai-virtual-concierge-designed-to-enhance-travel-experiences-300774846.html
SOURCE Furrion
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST