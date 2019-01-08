Nanit Unveils Breathing Wear™ at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:05 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit, creators of the most advanced smart baby monitor and sleep tracker ever developed for the nursery, today announced its newest monitoring solution for parents – Breathing Wear™. Designed exclusively to work with Nanit's award-winning Nanit Plus nursery camera, parents and caregivers can now monitor their baby's breathing motion without putting sensors on their skin or in their crib.
"Nanit is the only monitoring solution that puts your baby's sleep development in your hands," said Nanit co-founder & CEO Dr. Assaf Glazer. "We are excited to introduce Breathing Wear at CES, as it helps provide parents with a complete picture of their baby's night and gives them the confidence and assurance they need when they put their baby into the crib."
Nanit's HD camera uses computer vision technology and a bird's-eye view to see everything that happens in and around the crib. The camera's advanced sensors see motion down to the pixel level, to help parents track and understand their baby's sleep patterns and progress. Now, with the introduction of Breathing Wear, Nanit can monitor a baby's breathing motion simply by reading the patterns on the fabric of a Nanit Swaddle or Breathing Band. The specific shapes, colors and ink on the fabric were scientifically engineered to be read by the Nanit camera from any angle.
Unlike other products where you put actual electronic devices on a baby's skin, Breathing Wear is a much more natural solution, as there are no sensors or awkward wearables to disrupt their comfort. Simply wrap your baby in a Breathing Band or Nanit Swaddle, tap your baby on the screen in the Nanit app, and Nanit will track your baby's breathing motion as well as their sleep. For added peace of mind and security, Nanit provides real-time alerts to notify users if no breathing motion is detected.
"Nanit is a team of PhD's who developed a system to help babies sleep more successfully. Moving beyond the camera, they can now have a comprehensive system help monitor the health and well-being. If future systems aren't fully integrated like Nanit, they simply won't exist," said Mark Suster, Managing Partner at Upfront Ventures and the first major investor in the company.
Erel Margalit, Chairman & Founder of JVP and Nanit's newest investor added, "Nanit's new development places the company at the forefront of the next global tech revolution: an ultimate device, which evaluates and gives indications on both the baby's breathing patterns and the quality of their sleep."
Nanit's Breathing Wear line initially includes a proprietary "Breathing Band" or a Nanit Swaddle, which are made of 100% cotton and are available in multiple colors including pebble grey, marshmallow white, and mint green. Sizes range from birth to 24 months.
In March 2019, Breathing Wear will be available on nanit.com in single-packs and 3-packs, starting as low as $25, followed by a roll-out into retail locations nationwide. The Nanit Complete Monitoring System will start at $379, and will include a Nanit Plus camera, a small Nanit Swaddle and Breathing Band, a mounting system of your choice, travel stand and a 1-year subscription to the Nanit Insights service for in-depth sleep tracking and analysis.
Nanit will be previewing Breathing Wear and the Nanit Plus sleep system at CES 2019 with live demonstrations at the Baby Tech Summit in the Sands Expo, Halls A-D, Booth # 44158 from January 8th – 11th, 2019.
For interview requests or to schedule a demonstration, please contact: Jaime Cassavechia at [email protected] or 646-701-7041.
About Nanit Plus
Named one of the Best Inventions of 2018 by TIME Magazine, the Nanit Plus Sleep System is the first comprehensive smart monitor for the modern family that utilizes the most advanced and secure camera technology ever introduced to the home. Nanit's overhead HD camera tracks and understands everything happening in your baby's crib (sleep patterns, parent visits, room conditions), and then provides personalized, scientifically-backed sleep guidance to help your baby, and you, sleep better. Parents are kept in the loop with real-time sound and motion notifications, plus background audio that works even when you're using other apps, or the phone screen is turned off. Plus, parents can use two-way audio to speak or sing to their little ones, and the Nature Sounds feature can help soothe a fussy baby to sleep.
About Nanit
Founded by a tight-knit team of scientists, parents, engineers and designers, Nanit's mission is to use technology, science and data to create innovative products that are safer and smarter, for parents and babies everywhere. Nanit combines computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors that measure a baby's sleep cycle and breathing motion, to provide actionable insights that lead to healthier, improved sleep for the baby and the entire family. Nanit is backed by global investors: Upfront Ventures, RRE Ventures, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), and Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, among others.
Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 15 million hours of sleep, 3 million parental visits, and over 2 million morning wakeups. As a result, 94% of Nanit customers state that they have benefited from more sleep, since using the Nanit Sleep System. Nanit's award-winning products are available at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Crate & Kids, Babies "R" Us Canada, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, and on Nanit.com. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com or follow @getnanit on Facebook/Twitter and @get_nanit on Instagram.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanit-unveils-breathing-wear-at-ces-2019-300774697.html
SOURCE Nanit
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST