Acclaimed Jabra Move Receives Stylish Facelift

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 11:07 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES) One of the leading wireless headphones in the below $100 category just got better. At CES 2019, Jabra is launching the new Jabra Move Style Edition – an upgraded version of the praised on-ear wireless headphones, Jabra Move.
Engineered for wireless music on-the-go, the Move Style Edition offers an improved battery life of up to 14 hours, while providing the same great sound, comfort and light-weight design. The headphones will come in three new stylish colors: Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy, replicating the color line-up of another new Jabra introduction at CES, the top-of-the-range Jabra Elite 85h.
Since the introduction of the Jabra Move in 2014, the headphones have been widely recognized as a budget-friendly choice for their superior wireless sound and high-quality music experience. The Jabra Move connects to iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth 4.0 and can be paired with up to eight devices at one time. On-ear controls allow users to take or dismiss calls, and pause and play music. The comfortable, lightweight headband design combined with soft on-ear cups are angled for an optimal fit and immersive sound. The Move Style Edition also comes with an optional 3.5mm cable for when the headphones run out of battery or can't connect wirelessly.
"The Jabra Move is one of the most popular on-ear wireless headphones because it offers a great wireless experience for calls and music on-the-move at an affordable price. It has long been a customer favorite and by adding improved battery life, and three new color options to the existing features, we expect the Move Style Edition to become a must-have Bluetooth headphone," said Calum MacDougall, SVP Marketing, at Jabra.
Key features of the Jabra Move Style Edition:
- Sound: Superior wireless sound with music control
- Battery life: Up to 14 hours of play
- Design: Ultra-light headband, tested to withstand life on-the-go
- Stylish: New colors – Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy
Availability & pricing
Find out more about the Jabra Move Style Edition at: www.jabra.com. The headphones will be available January 2019 at selected retailers, MSRP 99 EUR/ 99 USD/ 79 GBP.
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Jabra
Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. Jabra employs close to 1,100 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 4bn in 2017. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs more than 5,500 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better. www.jabra.com
© 2017 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acclaimed-jabra-move-receives-stylish-facelift-300774850.html
SOURCE Jabra
