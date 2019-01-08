Job Startup Combines Intelligent Technology and Experienced Recruiters to Align Jobseekers with the Right Company

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019
Heidi Golledge, renowned entrepreneur, leader in recruiting and job boards, Co-Founder and former CEO of CyberCoders and Co-Founder, Chief Happiness Officer at CareerBliss, has launched Jobot. The company’s integrated hiring platform leverages intelligent technology and experienced recruiting pros to maximize candidate placements.
Jobot uses a recruitment model that makes for faster, more affordable hiring by providing tiered levels of assistance. Utilizing advanced algorithms, the platform scours the web to identify ready-to-run talent and those likely to soon be on the market, then connects them with companies with or without the aid of real-life recruiters.
“When it comes to recruiting, employers need quality, efficiency and affordability—traits that have been traditionally lacking in the industry. Using intelligent technology and AI opens the door to both. When you add some of the most experienced recruiters in the industry into the mix, you get a powerful team that goes to work for you fast,” says Golledge.
Heidi was an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for her work at her prior recruiting firm, which she co-founded and, as CEO, created massive revenue growth and eventually sold for $100+ million.
She has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, and Business Insider for her expertise in launching successful companies and creating positive work cultures that excite and fuel employee success.
“What drives me is creating a culture and technology that makes coming to work a pleasure. Creating workplaces where individuals thrive is not only good for people, it is good for business. We are creating a fantastic environment within Jobot and building a rapidly growing team, as well as bringing this expertise to hiring managers to help build work cultures that equate to happier and more productive team members for their own company,” says Golledge.
Her other successful venture, CareerBliss, a knowledge platform and online career community for job seekers, employers and recruiters alike, provides information to discover and enhance happiness in the workplace. The community connects talent with the happiest jobs in the nation based on key factors like work relationships, work environment, compensation, company reputation, daily tasks, job resources and company culture—to name a few. The company currently features 8 million open jobs.
Jobot’s growth has been quick since opening its doors in Q4, 2018. The company is based in El Segundo, California and is already opening a second office in Orange County.
Vice President of Recruiting Drew J. Fibus says, “The Jobot revolution in recruiting is here…great people, great culture and intelligent technology is what sets our company apart. Treating our recruiters, candidates and clients like family was something I had always dreamed of and I can finally see that come to life with Jobot.”
It is not just culture that has helped propel growth at Jobot, “Our revolutionary career platform is an answer to the historic pace at which technology, careers, and interactions are changing,” says CTO Nadeem Chaudhry.
“Today work takes a variety of forms, from gig economies to constant career development, Jobot is a platform that meets the needs of this dynamic landscape. We also expect an ever-present connection to and instant updates from the things that matter to us. Combining experienced humans with intelligent technology, Jobot is here to make finding a job, growing in a job, or supplementing a job, easy and adaptive,” continues Chaudhry.
For more about Jobot visit www.Jobot.com.
About Jobot
The Jobot platform blends intelligent technology and experienced recruiting pros to give employers the upper hand in finding the best candidates—even before they’re on the market. The tiered business model puts the power of choice back into employer’s hands and makes recruiting top talent and building a positive work culture possible for every company.
