ABC Financial Services Acquires Brazilian Market Leader, Evo W12

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 11:26 AM EST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and SÃO PAULO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial Services, LLC, announced today that it has acquired Brazil-based Evo W12 Inovações Tecnologicas, South America's largest provider of club management software to over 2,700 facilities across 10 countries. ABC is the leading provider of software, billing, and membership services to over 7,000 North American commercial and franchise health and wellness facilities.
"We are incredibly excited to have W12 join the ABC family," says Paul Schaller, CEO of ABC Financial. "This combination will provide our new South America operations with payment processing, billing, and payment facilitator competencies, while providing ABC and our customers with an international-ready platform for growth."
ABC's international office and W12 will combine into a single international subsidiary led by W12's CEO, Paulo Akiau. The new organization will oversee the continued rapid growth into the Central and South American markets as well as execute a strategy to expand ABC's operation globally. Paulo Akiau commented, "Our companies' shared core principles - customer-first culture, commitment to innovation, and focused market leadership – were the driving forces supporting this transaction. I am proud to be leading this next phase of ABC's growth into the global market."
ABC is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo and was represented by Kirkland & Ellis, Trench Rossi Watanabe, and Gill Ragon Owen. W12 was represented by Melcheds and Duane Morris.
About ABC Financial
Launched in 1981, ABC Financial has revolutionized software and payment processing for the health and fitness industry. With offices in the Dallas, Weston, FL, and Little Rock areas, ABC Financial serves approximately 7,000 clubs throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The company's innovative club management software, DataTrak, is the most complete web-based software in the health and fitness industry.
About Evo W12
Evo W12 is a technology company with a straightforward mission: bring simplicity and professionalism into the fitness management world by providing simple and innovative solutions focused on customer experience and needs. In the market since 2008, W12 has become the leader and subject matter reference in its segment throughout Latin America.
About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $30 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Jennifer Hutchinson
Director of Public Relations and Events
501-515-5029
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abc-financial-services-acquires-brazilian-market-leader-evo-w12-300774874.html
SOURCE ABC Financial Services
