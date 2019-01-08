Fluidity Technologies Selected as Finalist for 2019 SXSW Pitch

|By PR Newswire

January 8, 2019 11:30 AM EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fluidity Technologies, a technology innovation company focused on redefining movement through 3-dimensional space, was selected as a finalist in the Hyper-Connected Communities Technology category for the 11th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).
SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 8-17, 2019) Entrepreneurship & Startup Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the more than 800 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2019, Fluidity was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.
The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2019 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 10, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.
SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 10 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment & Content, Health & Wearables, Hyper-Connected Communities, Social & Culture, Sports & Performance Data, and Transportation & Delivery.
Fluidity will present among four other companies in the Hyper-Connected Communities Technology category on March 9.
"We are thrilled to present the FT Aviator at one of the most coveted startup pitch competitions," said Scott Parazynski, CEO, Fluidity Technologies. "Our patented technology is set to disrupt not only the drone industry, but future applications in surgical robotics, gaming, CAD, VR/AR and more."
Fluidity's FT Aviator, launched in November 2018, is a precision flight drone controller with critical camera interfaces built directly into the unit. Unlike traditional controllers, which most closely resemble a gaming controller with a complex two-thumbed control design, the FT Aviator's single-handed flight control intuitively unlocks the human potential to fly a drone with a more natural and exacting way of piloting. Its design incorporates human factors engineering and ergonomics testing to eliminate the awkward interface and steeper learning curve of existing dual-thumbed drone control, as well as provides tactile and visual feedback on what's really happening with the drone. For more information, visit https://fluidity.tech/.
"For more than a decade, we've had the pleasure of watching the leading startups of today and tomorrow successfully capture the attention of investors, partners and prospective customers – giving innovative CEOs the added boost and confidence they sometimes need to exceed the goals they've set for themselves and their teams," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of the 453 companies we've seen deliver their pitches on stage, 71 percent have gone on to secure funding, and 16 percent were acquired through 2018. We're both proud and excited about where our past finalists have gone and where this year's group is sure to go."
For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch
About Fluidity Technologies
Fluidity Technologies is a technology innovation company focused on redefining movement through 3-dimensional space. Founded by former NASA astronaut, pilot and physician, Scott Parazynski, the company's mission is to simplify and improve motion in an increasingly complex world. In Fall 2018, Fluidity Technologies launched the FT Aviator, its first patented drone controller designed to dramatically increase the precision of drone flight, while tremendously simplifying it. For more information, please visit https://fluidity.tech/.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2019 will take place March 8-17.
SOURCE Fluidity Technologies
