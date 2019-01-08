EnterWorks Recognized in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions for Third Consecutive Time

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 11:30 AM EST
STERLING, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM), is celebrating today that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned EnterWorks in its Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions for the third consecutive time.
In the Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions*, where 14 vendors are evaluated, EnterWorks achieved improved positioning for ability to execute since Gartner last published this report in October 2017. Gartner noted, "Digitalization serves as the single greatest coherent factor in driving the growth of the MDM market. The always-complex MDM market is showing a share shift from larger vendors to smaller vendors that are introducing innovative approaches to MDM."
The report also notes that "regulatory requirements drove "reluctant spend" at the outset, but the need for organizations to achieve ever greater degrees of digitalization is creating a new dynamic." In fact, according to Gartner, "MDM spend is beginning to shift from "reluctant spend" to "indispensable spend."
"We are very pleased to be recognized by Gartner, for the third consecutive time within their Magic Quadrant for MDM," said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. "We are especially gratified that this well-respected industry analyst included us for our multi-enterprise MDM."
"Our B2B2C strategy is to help customers harmonize their content value chains, from manufacturers to wholesalers to retailers, restaurants, and B2B sellers," continued Chavie. "Our multi-domain MDM enables companies to individualize their product offerings in the context of their customer's market, location, and competitor environment. We continue to accelerate our product road map as we advance our core platform and scale our vision to be the leader in converging multi-domain MDM with advanced technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence."
The EnterWorks multi-domain (product domain plus others such as customer, brand, location and digital asset) approach enables a single view of content for businesses, trading partners, and customers across channels. EnterWorks' unique B2B2C collaboration platform extends Master Data Management for Product with workflow plus vendor and sales portals for advanced omnichannel commerce.
The EnterWorks Enable solution addresses the challenging business requirements for retail, manufacturing and distribution companies looking to offer:
- B2B2C collaboration from product creation to sourcing to showroom for private brands and custom products;
- Dynamic and time-phased grouping of offers according to customer segments
- Content in context of the customer by supporting mobile, web, and print by geo with localization functionality; and
- Search capabilities for the business user to make finding and managing products easy (using full text, faceted search, or filters) and enhanced search capabilities extensible to customers.
Click here to learn more about EnterWorks Enable Solution or stop by and talk to the EnterWorks team at NRF® 2019 – Retail's Big Show (Booth #2743). EnterWorks will also lead a NRF Big Ideas Session on Monday, January 14, 2019. Learn more here.
Gartner subscribers can access the December 2018 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions at https://www.gartner.com/document/3895663.
*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," Michael Moran, Bill O'Kane, Simon Walker, Sally Parker, Alan Dayley, December 2018.
Additional Industry Recognition
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management of Product Data Solutions, 12 November 2015- Eight Consecutive Years.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About EnterWorks
The EnterWorks Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.
EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.
