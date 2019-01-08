Interest in New Data Protection Technology Rises as over 69% of Enterprises Re-evaluate Strategies

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven by digital transformation, the majority of enterprises are currently re-evaluating their data protection strategy. The new Evaluator Group report on "Trends in Enterprise Data Protection" focuses on why and how data protection in the enterprise is changing. It also looks at where backup, snapshots, DR, archive, as well as the role the public cloud plays in data protection solution implementations. The study outlines what is and is not important to the enterprise including their continued concerns over cost, the use of flash, air gaps, plans for tape and more.
"From the interviews and surveying used to create this report, it is clear that there is a high likelihood of change, with 57% of respondents citing intention to replace or augment their current solution," said Camberley Bates, Managing Partner, Evaluator Group. "This is just the beginning of the journey as clients grapple with the data-driven economy."
"We looked at end-to-end technologies that are part of the data protection strategy. While backup is core, it is only part of an overall strategy," said Steve Scully, Senior Analyst, Evaluator Group. "IT End Users are very aware and interested in the new technologies, including scale-out systems and public cloud, and how they could address some of their cost and functional issues even while many continue to rely on tape."
In this study, several technology and business implications are considered, and the evolution of data protection into the broader role of enterprise data management (EDM) is introduced.
Evaluator Group's new research study was created by conducting an incisive survey and in-depth interviews with administrators and architects who manage data protection in enterprise environments. Interview respondents represented differing responsibility levels, from executive to operational administrator, and were distributed evenly across most of the industries surveyed.
In addition to finding that over 69% of enterprises are re-evaluating data protection practices, this research uncovered which data protection solutions are currently being used, the challenges enterprises are facing with current practices and which solutions will be used in the near future to address these challenges. To gain a better understanding of what changes are occurring, this report focuses on the following key topical areas:
- How IT organizations are rethinking data protection
- Implications for DR and archiving
- Use of public clouds for data protection
- Technology implications for data protection
- Thoughts on Enterprise Data Management
This report covers the details of current technology trends and more, including interest in new technologies and what is and is not important to the enterprise's data protection strategy. Purchase of the report includes inquiry time with the analyst, Steve Scully.
For more information, a free study overview, full Table of Contents and List of Figures, click here.
Evaluator Group Data Protection coverage includes Product Reviews and comparisons of Data Protection Systems, Scale-out Data Protection, Data Protection Software and Archive Software. For a full list of products and coverage, please see our website.
About Evaluator Group
Evaluator Group Inc., an Information management and data storage analyst firm, has been covering Systems for over 20 years. Executives and IT Managers use us daily to make informed decisions to architect and purchase systems supporting their digital data. We surpass the current technology landscape by defining requirements and providing an in-depth knowledge of the products as well as the intricacies that dictate long-term successful strategies.
Press Contact: For more information about Evaluator Group contact Nick Waterhouse at 303.221.7867 x1008 or Nick(at)evaluatorgroup(dot)com.
SOURCE Evaluator Group
