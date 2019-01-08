Tobii and Alienware Announce Eye Tracking for New Alienware Area-51m Gaming Laptop

|By PR Newswire
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Today at CES 2019, Alienware, Dell's high-performance PC gaming brand, announced its new flagship Alienware Area-51m gaming laptop will be the first consumer product to integrate Tobii's IS5 eye-tracking technology. The new Area-51m gaming laptop, built with competitive gaming in mind, features a redesigned three-sided narrow-bezel display, which is offered with Tobii's new fifth generation eye-tracking platform technology.
"It's hard to think of a better way to kick off 2019 than by announcing our continued collaboration to integrate the best eye-tracking technology into Alienware's award-winning gaming laptops," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii AB. "The Area-51m is an extraordinary piece of hardware and it is absolutely fitting that Alienware is the company to offer the first consumer laptop incorporating Tobii's next-generation IS5 eye-tracking platform."
While previous Alienware laptops have integrated Tobii eye-tracking technology, the Area-51m gaming laptop is the first system available on the market to incorporate Tobii's brand new fifth generation eye-tracking platform. Formally announced by Tobii in October of 2018, the IS5 platform offers a variety of new capabilities, including key features such as:
- Enhanced eye-tracking performance with new Tobii EyeSensor technology.
- An invisible illumination wavelength.
- 60% smaller footprint than previous generations of Tobii's eye-tracking platform and increased flexibility with a new modular design.
Today, eye-tracking is supported in over 130 games across a wide variety of genres, is used as a competitive training tool for esports, is helping thousands of streamers and content creators to give viewers a new way of understanding the content they are watching, and has become an award-winning technological addition to some of the biggest esports competitions and broadcasts in the world.
"Alienware is known for offering a world-class gaming experience and to do that you need the latest and best performing technology. We are constantly pushing the limits of what is possible, achieving exceptional performance, all while keeping the highest standards of quality in mind," said Joe Olmsted, director of gaming products at Alienware. "We've worked closely with Tobii to show the power of eye-tracking to the world, and together we have pioneered new ways to empower gamers, broadcasters, and content creators through the Alienware systems."
This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on January 8, 2019, at 5:10 p.m. CET.
