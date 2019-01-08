Analyzing the Impact of Technological Evolutions, Lack of Resources, and Reforms on the Healthcare Market - A Complete Market Analysis by Infiniti Research

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 11:38 AM EST
A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on the major challenges faced during successful healthcare market access and the ways to build an effective healthcare market access strategy.
U.S. healthcare market is going through a phase of continuous flux and uncertainty. The slower growth rate of drugs, when compared to the overall healthcare costs, has forced companies to address healthcare management challenges to sustain the increasing pressure. Organizations have the responsibility to provide easy access to medical services and products at an affordable price for the patients while dealing with factors such as accessibility, availability, affordability, adoption, and willingness to pay at each level. Moreover, they also have to address unnecessary delays in patient access to innovative technologies, slow adoption of new and effective technologies, and inequalities in guaranteeing that patients receive the best-in-class treatment.
To know how our solutions can help companies to critically analyze the impact of market reforms on the healthcare industry, Get in touch with our experts!
Challenges in successful healthcare market access:
Uncertain impact of reforms
The current financial crisis is resulting in various reforms in the US healthcare system. The impact of these reforms is still not been analyzed for the pharma and healthcare market. The reforms might bring about price cuts or reposition the use of a product in the treatment pathway.
Technological evolution
Continuous technological research and developments lead to the development of new products that can cater to the needs of the healthcare market. Also, the existing products are regularly optimized and improved to enhance the healthcare services for patients. However, companies are finding it difficult to incorporate such constant changes and healthcare market access is becoming a major challenge for them.
Lack of resources
With the rise in healthcare costs, governments and payer systems have started demanding more effective and strategic public spending on health for better healthcare market access. However, the economic crisis is reducing public spending and leading to reductions in resources for the healthcare system. This makes healthcare market access a big challenge as the need for effectiveness is often misinterpreted to mean budget cuts.
Companies in the healthcare market often lack the relevant market knowledge when it comes to dealing with reforms, technological developments, and their impact on the market. Request a free proposal and know how our experts can help you gain strategic market intelligence solutions that will help you stay ahead of curve.
Building an effective healthcare market access strategy to address healthcare system challenges:
Consistent messaging
Consistent messaging is an effective way for companies to position their products on the same line to providers and payers. It helps everyone involved in the supply chain to realize their importance in providing value-based care, outcomes, and brings efficacy in the healthcare system. Also, it facilitates the appropriate use of a healthcare market access program across the board.
Identify the focus
Access programs cannot cover every aspect of healthcare. They need to extend the patient's focus beyond cost and condition, especially while dealing with diagnosis or in the case of escalation of a condition. Healthcare providers need to understand how patients feel emotionally about their services or diagnosis and address their issues.
Use social media
Social media has a much wider reach compared to any other media channels. They possess a huge amount of information relevant to different types of industries. Companies can use these mediums and data to gain necessary traction. For instance, recently a leading company in the healthcare market used Facebook to leverage information regarding numerous patient communities to promote their healthcare programs. It worked really well for the company and made their healthcare market access strategy a success.
Are you still wondering how to formulate an effective healthcare market access strategy? Request more information.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us.
