Global Private Equity Firm Regent Announces Launch of ARCHETYPE - Multi-Platform Media Accelerator Aimed to Transform Legacy Publication Brands.

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Archetype's mission is to acquire and transform legacy publication businesses. The potential of each acquired business stems from enhancing and expanding the channels of how each brand monetizes its assets while keeping attune to customers evolving media consumption habits. Through fostering executive and editorial teams, overhauling technology stacks, and capitalizing on cross corporate synergies, Archetype's accelerator model has proven to positively impact each acquired company within a short timeframe.
The Archetype portfolio currently includes the iconic Sunset Magazine, Sightline Media Group's Military Times, Defense News, Federal Times and other government focused titles, as well as HistoryNet's robust portfolio of history publications. These brands reach an audience of 20+ million across 17 print publications, more than 30 digital & social platforms, an expanding library of television & OTT video programming, and a strong event series.
"The official launch of Archetype marks the culmination of three years proving our unique media accelerator concept," said David Steinhafel, Archetype CEO and Regent Principal. "Post-acquisition, each company is approached with a mindset similar to launching a startup. We apply intellectual and capital investment, platform efficiencies, full product and brand exploration, along with a strategic business path focused on maximizing profitability."
"When assessing acquisition opportunities, we gravitate toward distinguished titles with strong brand equity established over decades. As an example, Sunset launched in 1898 solely as a magazine. Today Sunset has extensions across print, digital, social, connected TV, branded airport retail locations, book series, and even a plant line. Each of our publications have loyalists of all generations who are consuming media in many ways. We work with each brand's unique heritage to maximize their revenue opportunities and look forward to applying our successful formula in future acquisitions," adds Steinhafel.
Archetype allows advertising agencies to combine their client's messaging with award winning content consumed by an aggregated unique audience. "Properties within Archetype deliver marketers rich, integrated cross-platform experiential executions. Our goal is to bring a highly engaged audience to brands of all types, leading to strong campaign conversion and unaided recall," says Doug Neiman, Archetype Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer and Regent Operating Partner.
Archetype has locations in Beverly Hills, San Francisco, San Diego, Honolulu, Chicago, New York. Atlanta and Washington D.C.
About Sunset
Founded in 1898, SUNSET is the defining lifestyle brand of the modern American West. Through its magazines and books, events and experiences, and digital and social media, the iconic 120-year-old brand reaches a monthly audience of more than 6.5 million educated and affluent consumers, covering the region's top travel destinations, food and wine experiences, home and garden trends, and personalities. Some of its flagship events include Celebration Weekend, the SUNSET Smart Cottage, the SUNSET Idea House program, Camp SUNSET and the SUNSET International Wine Competition, one of the most successful wine competitions launched in US history. For more information, visit sunset.com
About Sightline Media Group
Sightline Media Group is the leading news organization covering military, defense, public sector, federal technology, C4ISR and cyber defense. Brands include Military Times, Army Times, Airforce Times, Navy Times and Marine Corps Times, along with Defense News, Federal Times, C4ISRNET and Fifth Domain. Its independent, award-winning journalism offers coverage from around the globe. Sightline is headquartered in Washington, D.C. area with bureaus and correspondents in dozens of cities across the world. The portfolio of multi-platform products — web, mobile, TV, print and custom publishing — provides its audiences and clients with the information and insights they need to thrive and grow. For more information, visit sightlinemediagroup.com.
About History Net
HistoryNet is the world's largest publisher of American and military history-related content. The Company's magazine titles include America's Civil War, American History, Aviation History, Civil War Times, Military History, MHQ: The Quarterly Journal of Military History, Wild West, World War II and Vietnam. HistoryNet's magazines have a total paid circulation of approximately 350,000 and a combined readership of 1.4 million loyal readers. The Company's website, HistoryNet.com, attracts approximately 2 million unique visitors each month, making it one of the Web's largest and most popular history websites. For more information, visit historynet.com.
About Regent
Regent is a global private equity firm focused on innovating and transforming businesses. The firm's mission is to create long-term value for its partners, the companies it invests in and the communities in which it works. Regent's investments span the globe and operate in a wide array of industry verticals including technology, media, consumer products, industrial, retail and entertainment.
Additional investments include Sassoon, La Senza, Lillian Vernon, Regis Salons and MasterCuts. Regent is based in Beverly Hills, California.
For more information, please visit http://www.regentlp.com.
Contacts
Christine Aquino
Vice President, Business Operations and Press Relations
Email: caquino(at)mco.com
Phone: (650) 569-0596
Mort Greenberg
Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales
Email: mgreenberg(at)mco.com
Phone: (650) 569-0596
SOURCE Regent
