Neueste Untersuchungen von GSMA Intelligence vermitteln aktuelle Erkenntnisse über 5G und die Zukunft der Geräte

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:50 AM EST
GSMA Intelligence, der Forschungs- und Beratungsarm der GSMA, veröffentlichte erste Ergebnisse seiner jüngsten Verbraucherstudie (Consumer Survey), die eine Vielfalt neuer Erkenntnisse zur Akzeptanz von Verbrauchertechnologietrends als Grundlage für die Branchenentwicklung in den kommenden Jahren vermittelte. Die neuen Daten bilden die Grundlage für zwei neue Berichte von GSMA Intelligence, die im Rahmen der CES 2019 veröffentlicht wurden. „The Future of Devices" konzentriert sich auf die globale Akzeptanz und neue Anwendungsmöglichkeiten für Smartphones im Zeitalter von 5G sowie die zunehmende Popularität von intelligenten Lautsprechern und anderen aufkommenden Verbrauchergerätekategorien, wohingegen „5G’s Great Expectations" untersucht, welche Erwartungen die Verbraucher im Hinblick auf die ersten 5G-Netzwerke und Geräteeinführungen hegen.
„Wir befinden uns zu Beginn eines neuen Verbrauchergerätezeitalters, das von Fortschritten bei der virtuellen Realität und künstlichen Intelligenz getrieben wird, die den Wunsch nach Produkten, wie intelligenten Lautsprechern wecken, und einen bedeutenden neuen Marktsektor für die großen Technologiekonzerne begründen”, so Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence. „Während Smartphones die vorherrschende Verbrauchertechnologie bleiben, streben die Gerätehersteller und Betreiber nach 5G-Netzwerken, um ein neues Kapitel in der Smartphone-Erfolgsgeschichte einzuleiten – selbst, wenn unsere Forschungen Grund zu der Annahme bieten, dass noch erfolgreiche Arbeit geleistet werden muss, um die Verbraucher von den Vorteilen des Übergangs zu 5G zu überzeugen.”
Die wichtigsten Erkenntnisse der 2018 GSMA Intelligence Consumer Survey:
- Das Smartphone hat sich zu einer nahezu omnipräsenten Verbrauchertechnologie entwickelt. Fast 90 % der Verbraucher in den Industrieländern besitzen ein Smartphone, wobei in jedem US-amerikanischen Haushalt bereits durchschnittlich 2,5 Smartphones zu finden sind
- Parallel zu den Smartphones ist die Anzahl der vernetzten Geräte (und daher der Internetzugangskanäle) inzwischen höher als jemals zuvor. Der durchschnittliche US-amerikanische oder britische Haushalt besitzt beispielsweise inzwischen sechs vernetzte Geräte – von TV-Geräten über Konsolen bis hin zu Geräten aus aufkommenden Kategorien, wie beispielsweise intelligente Lautsprecher
- Die Eigentumsquoten für intelligente Lautsprecher haben sich in den letzten 12 Monaten in den Industrienationen nahezu verdoppelt. So besitzen nun beispielsweise 16 % der US-Haushalte einen intelligenten Lautsprecher - im Vergleich zu 9 % vor einem Jahr. Amazon und Google dominieren weiterhin diesen Sektor. Gemeinsam sind sie für den Verkauf von 85 % dieser Geräte weltweit verantwortlich
- Trotz des frühen Hypes sind die Akzeptanzquoten für VR-Kopfhörer in den Industrieländern mit rund 6 % der Haushalte im Jahresvergleich noch niedrig geblieben und in einigen Schlüsselmärkten, wie beispielsweise Großbritannien, sogar zurückgegangen. Die AR-Anwendungen in den Bereichen Mode und Gaming sowie in mehreren Unternehmenssektoren sind zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt weiter fortgeschritten
- Mehr als die Hälfte der Verbraucher in den Industrienationen (54 %) gehen davon aus, dass 5G-Netzwerke höhere Geschwindigkeiten ermöglichen werden. Daher werden sich die ersten 5G-Werbemaßnahmen auf die Netzwerkgeschwindigkeit als wichtiges Unterscheidungsmerkmal gegenüber 4G konzentrieren – dennoch ist noch unklar, ob die Verbraucher höhere Geschwindigkeiten honorieren werden
- Lediglich einer von vier Verbrauchern (25 %) geht davon aus, dass 5G „innovative neue Serviceleistungen" bereitstellen wird, und nur 20 % sind der Überzeugung, dass 5G ein neues Gerätezeitalter einleiten wird
Die jährlich durchgeführte Consumer Survey von GSMA Intelligence befragt 36.000 Teilnehmer aus 34 Schlüsselmärkten und verwendet hierzu eine Kombination aus Online- und Face-to-Face-Stichprobenverfahren. Die Verbraucherbefragung aus dem Jahr 2018 bildet die Grundlage für die beiden neuen Berichte von GSMA Intelligence, die in dieser Woche veröffentlicht wurden und akkreditierten Pressevertretern auf Anfrage zur Verfügung gestellt werden.
GSMA Intelligence @ #CES2019
GSMA Intelligence unter Hashtag #CES2019: kontaktieren Sie uns am IoT-Stand der GSMA: Stand 2210, Westgate
Unsere Chefanalysten werden im Verlauf dieser Woche für persönliche Medieninterviews vor Ort bereitstehen. Wir können Fachkommentare aus einer Reihe unterschiedlicher Branchenbereiche zur Verfügung stellen und stehen für eine Erörterung aller wesentlichen Ankündigungen und bedeutenden Entwicklungen zur Verfügung. Bitte kontaktieren Sie uns unter [email protected]
-ENDE-
Über die GSMA
Die GSMA vertritt die Interessen der weltweiten Mobilfunkindustrie. Die Organisation vereint mehr als 750 Netzbetreiber mit über 350 Unternehmen aus dem breiteren Umfeld der mobilen Kommunikation, darunter Mobiltelefon- und Gerätehersteller, Software-Unternehmen, Ausrüstungsanbieter, Internetfirmen und Unternehmen aus angrenzenden Branchen. Die GSMA organisiert zudem branchenweit führende Veranstaltungen wie den Mobile World Congress, den Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas und die Konferenzen der Mobile 360 Series.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Unternehmenswebsite der GSMA unter www.gsma.com. Folgen Sie der GSMA auf Twitter: @GSMA
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005853/de/
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST