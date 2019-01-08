Polaroid Celebrates Instant Photography at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 11:59 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2019, Polaroid will celebrate the nostalgic charm of analog instant photography, while embracing the potential of the digital world by giving guests the opportunity to experience firsthand the creative new Polaroid OneStep+, the latest analog instant camera from Polaroid Originals. The Polaroid OneStep+ will highlight a lineup of the latest consumer electronics offerings from the Polaroid brand in booth #16615 located in Central Hall January 8-11.
"Polaroid analog instant photography made its return to CES last year for the brand's 80th anniversary with the launch of Polaroid Originals and the Polaroid OneStep 2. This year, we're excited to share the next evolution in instant analog photography, the Polaroid OneStep+," said Oskar Smolokowski, CEO of Polaroid BV. "The camera is the perfect embodiment of the Polaroid brand, combining the classic appeal of instant photography with innovative technology, allowing users to unlock their creativity. We're excited to offer visitors the opportunity to experience the magic of the camera alongside new, easy-to-use products that make the latest technologies accessible to users all over the world."
More Ways to Play
Visitors to the Polaroid booth will discover more ways to explore, create and play with instant photography with the Polaroid OneStep+. The analog instant camera will come to life at this year's show with in-booth experiences showcasing the product's unique and creative features, including double exposure, light painting, noise trigger and more. All of these features on the Polaroid OneStep+ can be accessed using the Polaroid Originals smartphone app, which allows users to connect their camera to a mobile device. Attendees will also have the chance to have their picture taken on the latest color and black & white Polaroid Originals film and experience various film photography techniques like emulsion lifts.
Modern Design, Retro Photos
Also on display in the booth will be the latest Polaroid instant digital camera and printer, the Polaroid Mint collection. Comprised of the Polaroid Mint instant digital camera and Polaroid Mint instant digital pocket printer, the line simplifies instant digital printing with a sleek and modern design and latest technology for faster, more powerful printing capabilities in a slimmer format. Both products use the revolutionary ZINK® Zero Ink® printing technology which uses heat to produce full-color, high quality, long-lasting and smudge-proof 2" x 3" photos that can be printed with or without the Polaroid Classic Border.
Discover the Latest Products from Polaroid
Polaroid has always believed in making the latest technologies accessible to all consumers and the brand continues that proud tradition in 2019.
Making its debut at CES will be the newest Polaroid 3D printer for the UK and European market. The Polaroid PlaySmart is an affordable, lightweight, desktop 3D printer with Wi-Fi print technology that will fit easily into any home, classroom or office environment. The elegantly designed and user-friendly 3D printer features software that allows users to easily download and import models and print them with just two clicks of a button. The accompanying Polaroid PlaySmart app enables prints to be sent, controlled and monitored via Wi-Fi using a mobile device.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to see the Polaroid line of 4K UHD LED smart TVs with HDR technology. The TV line incorporates an integrated platform that allows users to quickly and easily access their favorite apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Facebook, Pandora, Vudu, Twitter and Yahoo Weather.
Stay updated on all things Polaroid at CES through the official Polaroid social media channels, Polaroid Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information about the Polaroid brand, visit Polaroid.com.
The Polaroid Brand
Polaroid is one of the world's most trusted, respected and recognizable brands, with a rich 80-year history built primarily on Polaroid instant cameras and film. The company's complete range of products was designed to deliver the fun, instant gratification and creative freedom for which the brand has long stood. Today, the Polaroid Classic Border Logo, rooted in the instant photo sharing that Polaroid pioneered, is the mark of genuine Polaroid branded products. For more information, visit Polaroid.com.
Polaroid, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum, Polaroid Mint, Polaroid Originals, Polaroid OneStep and Polaroid Classic Border Logo are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polaroid-celebrates-instant-photography-at-ces-2019-300774358.html
SOURCE Polaroid
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST