Autonomous and Connected Vehicles Face 300,000 Attacks Per Month, According to Karamba Security

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Karamba Security, a world-leading provider of end-to-end automotive cybersecurity prevention solutions, today unveiled vulnerability data in the autonomous and connected vehicle industry. Karamba Security has been attracting internet attacks on automotive electronic control units (ECUs) through its latest solution Karamba ThreatHive™. In the last three months alone, Karamba ThreatHive analysis concluded that each of the ECUs that Karamba had exposed to internet connectivity was subjected to as many as 300,000 attacks per month.
Karamba ThreatHive harnesses real-world hacking attempts to expose and pinpoint ECU vulnerabilities to be fixed before such vulnerabilities are exploited in real cars. A global system of data-generating “honeypots” runs continuously, collecting threat data to identify vehicle security gaps. According to the data, each of the automotive ECUs exposed by ThreatHive to the internet was attacked on average 300,000 times per month by 3,500 different hackers. Attackers come in different forms and are often bots searching for any ECU vulnerabilities they can expose to gain control of the connected system.
With ThreatHive, OEMs and tier 1s receive actionable security data to fix security bugs and logical errors before hackers actually exploit those vulnerabilities in real cars. The data enables them to close security gaps long time before hackers try to infiltrate the vehicle.
“The fact that each connected ECU gets attacked about 300,000 times every month illustrates just how creative and persistent hackers have become,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba Security’s co-founder and CEO. “As autonomous and connected vehicles become software driven, risks increase that hackers will find ways to take control of the vehicle by compromising ECUs and infiltrating cars to change their speed and direction. The automotive industry needs to take preventative measures and leverage technologies like ThreatHive that expose vulnerabilities for OEMs and tier 1s to address during the production stage, before the hackers identify and exploit such vulnerabilities in the car itself.”
Data also uncovered that over 11 different types of attacks were attempted since Karamba ThreatHive’s inception. Each simulated ECU was targeted by a different mode of attack, aiming to exploit different services in the ECU. Examples include attacks to the Telnet port – similar to the services targeted on the VW Golf white hat attack in April 2018 – to SSH (Subaru 2018) and to HTTP (Tesla 2017). Attacks were prevalent across geographies and service providers.
At CES 2019 attendees are invited to participate in a real car hacking demo or prevent cyberattacks launched at the car by scheduling an appointment here. Karamba Security executives will be available at CES 2019 Booth #929 to share ThreatHive insights, show a real-time view of vehicle attacks and discuss the partners ecosystem that is enhancing automotive cybersecurity.
About Karamba Security
Karamba Security provides industry-leading automotive cybersecurity solutions for autonomous and connected cars. Its Autonomous Security software products, including ThreatHive, Carwall, and SafeCAN, provide end-to-end in-vehicle cybersecurity for the endpoints and the internal messaging bus. Karamba Security’s award-winning solutions prevent cyberattacks with zero false positives and secure communications, including OTA updates, with negligible performance impact. Karamba is engaged with 17 OEM and tier-1 customers and received numerous industry awards. More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on Twitter @KarambaSecurity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005204/en/
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST