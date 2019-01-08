Yubico Launches Security Key NFC and Private Preview of YubiKey for Lightning at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today has introduced two new device form factors at CES 2019. The company has announced the availability of the Security Key NFC by Yubico and delivered an early look at the YubiKey designed with a Lightning connector for use with iPhones and iPads. Yubico will demonstrate both of these devices and iOS functionality at CES 2019, booth #312.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005347/en/
Security Key NFC and YubiKey for Lightning (Photo: Business Wire)
“Yubico’s goal is to make strong, simple authentication truly ubiquitous, across all services, devices, and operating systems,” said Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and Founder, Yubico. “Today at CES, we are excited to introduce the addition of NFC to our Security Key Series, and reveal our YubiKey for Lightning. These two products deliver on our mission to enable a passwordless future for all.”
Security Key NFC by Yubico
The Security Key NFC extends the distinctive blue Security Key Series to include NFC (near-field communication), in addition to its USB-A interface, for two-factor and tap-and-go authentication. The Security Key NFC supports authentication for FIDO2/WebAuthn and U2F services on computers and supported mobile devices, and is designed as a simplified, consumer-friendly version of the company’s YubiKey 5 Series.
The Security Key NFC removes the dependency on cumbersome and less secure SMS or mobile app authentication techniques. The device works out of the box with hundreds of websites, services and applications including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, a growing list of password managers, and additional FIDO2/WebAuthn and U2F compatible services.
The Security Key NFC is manufactured in the USA and Sweden, from reinforced fiberglass that is hermetically sealed, and injection molded into a monolithic block, delivering exceptional physical durability, in its distinctive blue color. The Security Key NFC by Yubico is available today for $27 at the Yubico online store. For a full view of the services that work with the Security Key NFC, visit the designated Works with YubiKey catalog.
YubiKey for Lightning - Private Preview
The YubiKey for Lightning is a multi-protocol hardware authenticator designed with both USB-C and Lightning connectors. By supporting the two most common connectors for Mac and iPhones, the new YubiKey for Lightning device is designed to provide seamless authentication across compatible desktop and mobile devices.
In conjunction with the advanced look at the YubiKey for Lightning, Yubico is also formally launching the YubiKey for Lightning Program as an extension of its Lightning Project announced in August 2018. As the company extends authentication to iOS, developers and services are invited to apply for the YubiKey for Lightning Program to enable strong hardware authentication for increased security to iOS apps.
The YubiKey for Lightning is in private preview and not currently available for purchase.
About Yubico
Yubico sets new global standards for simple and secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, and internet accounts.
The company’s core invention, the YubiKey, delivers strong hardware protection, with a simple touch, across any number of IT systems and online services. The YubiHSM, Yubico’s ultra-portable hardware security module, protects sensitive data stored in servers.
Yubico is a leading contributor to both the FIDO2 and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor open authentication standards, and the company’s technology is deployed and loved by 9 of the top 10 internet brands and by millions of users in 160 countries.
Founded in 2007, Yubico is privately held, with offices in Sweden, UK, Germany, USA, Australia, and Singapore. For more information: www.yubico.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005347/en/
