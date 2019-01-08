EZVIZ Presents Innovative Smart Home Security Products at CES 2019, Transforming your Home and Business into Smarter and Safer Places

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019 12:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global smart home security brand, today presented its 3-megapixel Wi-Fi Video Doorbell–the DB1–along with its newly launched, second-generation, 100 percent wire-free, full high-definition battery-powered camera kit–the C3A+W2D, a successor to EZVIZ's first-generation battery-operated camera, the Mini Trooper. EZVIZ will demonstrate how to apply its comprehensive product line to smart homes and smart businesses at CES, showcasing its cutting-edge video technology and integrated security ecosystem.
All EZVIZ products can be managed with the all-in-one EZVIZ App wherever the user might be, enabling an enhanced and seamless smart home and smart business experience. The newest additions, as well as some of EZVIZ's current products, are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can operate EZVIZ cameras by simply speaking to the third-party voice assistants, telling them to turn off motion detection when they arrive home, for example, or displaying the front door video feed while in another part of the house.
The DB1 is a Wi-Fi video doorbell designed with a 3MP lens that can capture a 180-degree vertical field of view, so users can see visitors from head to toe and see deliveries on the ground in high quality video, overcoming blurry imaging and blind spot issues common with other smart video doorbells. The DB1 initiates a video call via the EZVIZ App on a user's smartphone when a visitor rings the bell, so the door can be answered anywhere at any time–even from a thousand miles away.
To add an extra layer of security, the DB1 sends an instant alert with images and videos captured to a connected smartphone when a visitor approaches thanks to its built-in passive infrared (PIR) motion detection sensor. With remote viewing and two-way talk capabilities, users can see and communicate with visitors to secure the front door. The customizable detection area feature also accommodates various needs among users, keeping watch on important areas and reducing false alarms.
The newly launched full HD 1080p Wire-Free Security Kit consists of the C3A 1080p battery-operated Wi-Fi camera with the W2D base station. The C3A can work independently and can be placed anywhere, indoors or out, and in places without power outlets thanks to its battery-powered operation and IP65 weatherproof design. Just like the DB1, the C3A is equipped with a PIR motion detection sensor, remote viewing in full HD 1080p video quality and two-way communication. The C3A also includes an ultra-wide-angle, 126-degree field of view and night vision up to 25 feet (7.5 meters), for day and night protection and peace of mind.
To decrease camera downtime, users can pair the C3A with the W2D, which effectively prolongs the battery life of the C3A. The W2D also alerts users and deters possible intruders with a 100-decible siren whenever the C3A is triggered. EZVIZ maximizes the kit's expandability and enhances user experience by offering a variety of accessories coming to the U.S. market by the end of Q1 2019, including a solar power panel, charging station and metal mount for more secure installation.
Video data storage has been a challenge for most consumers, as a subscription to cloud storage service might be too costly. To provide more flexible and affordable storage solutions, not only does EZVIZ offer cloud storage, but all of its products are also designed with a MicroSD card slot. The DB1 even works with EZVIZ NVRs, allowing customers to choose plans that best suit them.
"Over the past three years, EZVIZ has provided top notch visual smart home security solutions and services and gained recognition throughout the U.S. market," said Theodore Wang, general manager of EZVIZ, Inc. "Looking ahead to our fourth year, and drawing on our experience in video technology, we are proud to present our 3MP Wi-Fi video doorbell–the DB1–and the newly launched 1080p wire-free security kit, which will bring safe, convenient and integrated smart home security solutions to users."
Pricing and availability
The DB1 is available now for $219.99 (MSRP) through both online and off-line channels, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and others. The Full HD 1080p Wire-Free Security Kit will be available in the U.S. market by the end of Q1 2019.
EZVIZ booth
Experience EZVIZ innovations at CES 2019, Booth 41931, January 8-11, 2019.
Product and service specifications and availability may vary by country. Please contact your local EZVIZ representatives for detailed information.
About EZVIZ
EZVIZ, a global smart home security brand, creates a safe, convenient and smart life for users through its intelligent devices and cloud-based platform. The innovative products and services from EZVIZ can be applied to homes, workplaces, stores, schools, etc. EZVIZ empowers partners to share our unique cloud services and build a thriving IoT ecosystem.
