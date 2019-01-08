HYPERVSN Unveils First Phase of Interactive 3D Holographic Technology and Launches HYPERVSN 3D Studio at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 12:00 PM EST
LONDON, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Launches the 75cm Solo L Model
HYPERVSN, the world's first fully Integrated 3D Holographic Display System, has unveiled two new additions to their product line today at CES. The company will be exhibiting their 3D holographic technology at CES both # LVCC, South Hall 1 - 20606, including demonstrations of new interactive capabilities.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804998/HYPERVSN_Logo.jpg )
HYPERVSN's technology has captivated audiences at events and displays all over the world, including E3, M&M's World Store and the Nike on Air product launch in Seoul. HYPERVSN's two new product offerings are The Solo L unit and HYPERVSN 3D Studio:
- The Solo L - The new, enlarged unit size is over 33% bigger than the previous model, from 56cm to 75cm. The additional size allows for an image size that is 80% larger than the 56cm Device. The displays are generated by a four-ray rotor lined with LEDs, projecting visuals up to 30 frames per second, creating mesmerizing 3D images for audiences all around the world. The unit can be used to create unique digital displays at stores, events, and entertainment locations.
- HYPERVSN 3D Studio - An online service with the integrated 3D Content Marketplace that provides HYPERVSN customers with a new and easy way of creating and customizing 3D content for their HYPERVSN. HYPERVSN 3D Studio is an integral part of the HYPERVSN system, targeted to provide an online service for customizable 3D content creation. Customers are able to take 2D images and convert them into 3D visuals within seconds, including a feature to add stunning animations and backgrounds to make them look even more impressive. 3D Studio is included into Solo M and Solo L packages, providing a new level of usability and content development, while dramatically reducing overall usage cost due to free options included for HYPERVSN Solo M and Solo L buyers. A demo of how easy it is to create different 2D to 3D content with stellar visual results can be found here - https://3dstudio.hypervsn.com/
The announcement looks to target both individuals and big brands looking for new, innovative methods of reaching their audience. 3D content production would normally entail large budgets, however thanks to the vast level of complimentary features included with HYPERVSN 3D Studio at no additional cost, potentially saving users thousands of dollars over the lifespan of the Device. The new Solo L will be available both in Cloud and Classic packages. Both offerings will be available globally and shipping will begin in late January.
HYPERVSN is a platform that allows users to design custom installations for their own specific needs. At CES, HYPERVSN will also be demonstrating interactive features that offer additional device engagement focused on gaming and other key interactive offerings.
"Our new offerings highlight the team's dedication to creating a fully immersive 3D holographic experience both for consumers and brands," said Kiryl Chykeyuk, Founder of HYPERVSN. "The new HYPERVSN 3D Studio will allow all consumers and brands to create amazing content and unparalleled disruption. 2019 will be the year that 3D holographic visuals become mainstream."
All HYPERVSN products will be available for viewing at CES, and available for order. Other brands such as Kia Motors will be using HYPERVSN technology at booths throughout the show.
For more information, please visit hypervsn.com.
About HYPERVSN
HYPERVSN is a young technology company responsible for developing the innovative and disruptive 3D holographic system that provides an immersive experience for viewers. From their global HQ in London, HYPERVSN services partners and customers across the globe. The company, founded in 2012 and initially backed by Sir Richard Branson, has recently attracted additional investment from Mark Cuban, among others.
The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with a platform of unique and robust software/content to provide customers with an integrated 360, high-quality business solution. Targeted business verticals include Digital Signage, Retail, Events, Education, Public Safety, and many other use cases. The Brand Line "See Extraordinary" encapsulates the approach they stand for. Seeing is believing. They create extraordinary experiences for people who view their holographic visuals with a sense of childlike awe and wonder.
Marketing Contact:
Darya Krakovyak HYPERVSN
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Gosia Gnyp
Clarity PR for HYPERVSN
+44(0)20-3893-5012
[email protected]
SOURCE HYPERVSN
