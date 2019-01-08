CalAmp and OjO Electric Partner to Deliver Safer, More Sustainable E-Scooter Sharing Program

|By PR Newswire

January 8, 2019 12:00 PM EST
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy, today announced its partnership with OjO Electric, LLC that will expand access to safer and more sustainable on-demand electric vehicle sharing for first- and last-mile transportation. OjO will celebrate its inaugural launch of the OjO rideshare service the week of January 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas with planned roll-out in other urban areas across the U.S., Europe and Asia.
CalAmp telematics technology and the Premier Wireless Solutions cloud platform are supporting the launch of the electric scooter (e-scooter) sharing service by providing real-time location, geo-fencing, mileage, battery usage and other diagnostics to enable the following deployment strategy and key features:
- Collaborated Deployment – with local municipalities make OjO e-scooters safer for riders, drivers and pedestrians with speed reduction alerts and efficient fleet management capabilities;
- Strategic Deployment - in heavily congested areas or around special events help alleviate traffic volume;
- Mandatory Scooter Locking – is required in established geo-fenced drop-off areas with penalties for misuse and reward incentives for riders who comply;
The e-scooter sharing transportation revolution is spreading rapidly in urban areas across the U.S. with scooter companies operating in at least 60 cities. However, telematics-enabled compliance with laws and regulations is critical in order to prevent riding on sidewalk or abandonment and clutter on city streets.
"City governments play a huge role in determining who the winners and losers will be in the race for the future of micro-mobility," said Max Smith, CEO, OjO Electric. "OjO's Commuter Scooters redefine personal mobility with a focus on safe, sustainable and smart alternative transportation. Our goal is to further bridge the gap between tech and transport, and treat each individual city as a partner, not a playground. We're cooperating with cities to provide a transit solution that reduces urban litter, keeps citizens safe on the roads and reduces traffic congestion."
OjO was just named a 2019 Best Tech Startups to Watch in Oxnard by The Tech Tribune based on revenue potential, leadership team, brand/product traction and competitive landscape.
"Unlike other alternative transportation solutions, OjO's e-scooter sharing service is evolving mobility-as-a-service by coordinating with local municipalities and leveraging advanced telematics to reinvent the business model," said Michael Burdiek, CEO, CalAmp. "This partnership helps alleviate first- and last-mile mobility challenges while delivering immediate benefits to local governments."
CalAmp is a member of Together for Safer Roads® (TSR), an innovative business coalition that brings together socially-minded private sector companies to collaborate on improving road safety.
"Embracing multi-modal transportation not only improves road safety but helps us move closer to meeting Vision Zero goals," said David Braunstein, president of TSR. "Rolling out a well-organized shared mobility service with safety in mind requires close collaboration with municipalities. By using telematics technology such as geo-fencing and speed detection, micro-mobility providers can partner with local governments to improve safety, enforce proper usage and even facilitate better transit planning."
For more information about how CalAmp telematics can be used to improve micro-mobility and road safety, read the Technology Spotlight. View and arrange a test drive of an OjO Commuter Scooter in Taoglas Booth: Westgate - 2520 at the Consumer Electronics Show, January 8 – 11, 2019 in Las Vegas.
About OjO Electric
OjO Electric, LLC is a Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) mobility solutions company creating products and services for first and last mile transportation solutions. OjO's vision is to create a sustainable mobility eco-system connecting people, cities and businesses with our LEV services. The platform is built with open API's to allow for integration with other partners and offer multi-modal solutions. With patented designs, manufacturing and distribution for electric scooters, OjO is a vertically integrated LEV company. The OjO original electric scooter has a range of 50 miles, and top speed of 20 mph making it a safe, fun, and reliable means of transportation. The new foldable OjO will soon be launched via our B2C and B2B service offerings. Take a look at the OjO Commuter Scooter® in action HERE. For more information visit www.ojoelectric.com; and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Premier Wireless Solutions
PWS combines leading wireless products from embedded modules to fully integrated products with recognized integration expertise and services to ease the complexities of embedded wireless integration. PWS is partnered with world class manufacturers of machine-to-machine and wireless mobility products.
About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or CalAmp Blog.
CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-and-ojo-electric-partner-to-deliver-safer-more-sustainable-e-scooter-sharing-program-300774682.html
SOURCE CalAmp
