Meet Miku: The Baby Genius of Monitors

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 12:00 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miku launches at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) as a new technology company that cares about your every breath. Its flagship product, the Miku Baby Monitor, captures and analyzes vital metrics and sleep patterns using proprietary technology developed by military engineers and backed by the National Science Foundation. The device was built to provide new parents with a greater sense of awareness and empowerment related to their baby's health. As a testament to its advanced technology and ease of use, the company was recognized as the winner in the "Baby Sleep" category and selected as the "Audience Favorite" in the annual Best of BabyTech Awards at CES® 2019 held by Babylist, the premier platform for new and expecting parents.
"We've invented a technology that cares as much about your baby as you do," said Colt Seman, CMO and co-founder of Miku. "We're honored to be a winner in the Best of BabyTech Awards and hope to set a new standard for the industry that raises expectations for something as core to care as a baby monitor."
The Miku Baby Monitor uses patent-pending AI and machine learning technology called SensorFusion, which combines optical and wireless sensing to build a full and accurate picture of the baby's critical health metrics with no wires or wearables. Beyond breathing and sleeping patterns, these sensors track temperature and humidity levels to ensure the baby's environment is stable. Miku's technology and corresponding app work with smartphones from anywhere in the world and sends instant alerts when it matters most, giving parents a tranquil peace of mind.
Miku propels the baby monitor into completely new territory with its brilliant orchestration of technology in one tiny, powerful package. A local Qualcomm processor works in real-time to detect and analyze the baby's breathing, sound, and motion in its very own quad-core brain, enabling the device to function even if the WiFi connection is lost. Another unique feature to Miku is an embedded, tamper-resistant Crypto Chip keeping Miku's data secure.
In addition to capturing core metrics within its iOS and Android compatible app, Miku tracks and graphs the baby's sleeping habits, offering a visual analysis through a digital dashboard called MikuMind. Here, parents can view sleep reports, read expert health tips and scroll through an archive of photos, videos, and much more. MikuMind analyzes and stores data to build a bigger picture of the baby's behavior over time. The more data it collects, the smarter Miku–and parents–become. In the future, the company will use this data to make health recommendations like check-up reminders or provide alerts when vitals change, such as your baby's heart rate or room's temperature and humidity.
With a beautiful and sophisticated design not typically seen in baby products, the Miku Baby Monitor fits beautifully in any nursery, on any nightstand, or anywhere in the home. The monitor features custom dual Ole Wolff speakers for crystal clear audio. High quality night vision captures HD photos and videos that can be immediately stored to a smartphone and shared with friends and family.
Upon the birth of his first child, Eric White, Miku's co-founder and CEO, decided to invent a cutting edge and reliable monitor he would want for his own children. Beyond baby care, Miku's SensorFusion technology can read the vitals of any living thing. In the future, the team will explore use cases for adult preventative health, elderly care and pets.
"The Miku Baby Monitor is only the beginning for us," said Eric. "As a new father, I know there is a huge need for this level of technology and sophistication in a product people entrust to help care for their loved ones. The applications for Miku's technology are limitless."
The company will be showcasing its flagship device at CES in its booth located at Tech West at Sands Expo #44601. To learn more about Miku and purchase the Miku Baby Monitor, visit mikucare.com.
Tech Specs:
- Monitor Dimensions: 4.5" H x 3.5" W x 3.5" D
- Camera Dimensions: 0.25"
- Color: White
- Camera/ Video: 5MP sensor, video H. 264 encoding up to 1080p up to 30 fps
- Audio: Stereo channels, double Ole Wollf speakers, two-way microphone array
- Night Vision: High-power infrared LEDs assembled
- Processor: Snapdragon 410 (APQ 8016), quad core, ARM® Cortex® A53, 64-bit, 1.2GHz, Qualcomm® AdrenoTM 306 GPU, Qualcomm® HexagonTM v5 DSP
- Features: Contact-free operation, local quad-core processing, real-time alerts, SensorFusion technology, breathing monitoring, temperature sensor, humidity sensor, sound detector, motion detector, sleep analytics, sleep reports, dual speakers, two-way talk, MikuMusic sleep sounds, MikuMusic playlists, 30-day MikuMind subscription
- Requirements: Smartphone: iOS, Android, Wi-Fi connection: 802.11b/g/n @ 2.4GHz, Bluetooth: Low Energy (BLE) 4.1, Internet speed: High Speed Internet DSL, cable, FiOS
- Operating Conditions: Indoor use only. Temperature: Camera -4° F to 113° F (-20° C to 45° C), Humidity: Up to 80% RH in packaging, Pressure: Up to 15,000 ft altitude
- Warranty: One-year parts. For complete warranty visit mikucare.com/pages/warranty
- Support: For support, visit mikucare.com/support or call 1-833-ASK-MIKU
- In the box: Miku Baby Monitor, quick-start guide, power supply, wall mount with level, self-adhering cable guides, screwdriver, mounting plate, large drywall anchors & screws cable clips, and optional small drywall anchors & screws
- Price: $399
Media Contact:
Factory PR
[email protected]
About Miku: Based in Los Angeles, CA, Miku is a new technology company that cares about your every breath. The Miku Baby Monitor is the first-of-its-kind, combining proprietary SensorFusion technology, Qualcomm processing, and next generation safety features in a sleek, modern design.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-miku-the-baby-genius-of-monitors-300774714.html
SOURCE Miku
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST