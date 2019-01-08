Roav Bolt by Anker Optimizes The Google Assistant For Your Car

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 12:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anker Innovations unveiled the Roav Bolt, smart car charger that works with the Google Assistant on your phone to bring a safe and helpful driving experience for everyone. With a simple plug-n-play design, it features far-field microphones with advanced voice-recognition technology from Google that can be connected to almost any car via Bluetooth or auxiliary cable.
"Anker Innovations is committed to bringing smart, connected services to cars," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "We are thrilled to be working with Google to bring the Google Assistant to our new Roav Bolt smart charger."
"Whether it's through an Android Auto compatible car, your phone, and now, with an easy-to-use car accessory, we want the Google Assistant to be easily accessible when you're on the road," said Chris Turkstra, Director of Product Management for the Google Assistant. "We're excited to work with Anker to offer a powerful and affordable device that works with the Google Assistant to help you safely navigate, stay connected, enjoy entertainment, and find answers and more while driving.
Sleek Design, Powerful Chargers
Roav Bolt's sleek and compact design is topped with four LED lights to display signature colors of the Google Assistant. Bolt comes ready with a dual mic array containing advanced noise cancellation technology to ensure the Google Assistant hears you clearly. Roav Bolt is also equipped with dual USB ports containing Anker's patented PowerIQ technology to rapidly charge any mobile device.
"Hey Google, Welcome to Roav."
Simply say, "Hey Google," or tap the button on Bolt to get to the nearest coffee shop, play your favorite song or podcast, navigate home, read texts, make calls, set reminders, and check your schedule for the day. Proactive voice notifications from the Google Assistant on Bolt help you stay connected, so you don't miss important alerts such as messages from a loved one or a reminder to pick up dinner.
With Roav Bolt you can also*:
- Navigation: Ask the Google Assistant to help you get to your destination and find the things you need on the go such as current traffic along your route, nearby gas stations, or restaurants and businesses.
- Enjoy Entertainment: Ask the Google Assistant to play your favorite songs, radio stations, audiobooks and podcasts.
- Communication: Call, send a message and read notifications while you're driving, all with just with your voice. And with proactive notifications, stay connected without needing to look at your phone so you don't miss important updates while you are in the car - like messages from a loved one or a reminder to pick up dinner.
- Productivity: Order coffee, find a parking spot on the go by using the 3P app or add an item to your shopping list and reminder to stop by the store on your way home.
- Plan Your Day: Get updates on your schedule or the latest weather to help prepare you for the day.
Availability and Cost
Roav Bolt is available for pre-order now on goroav.com and walmart.com for $49.99. For more information, please visit www.goroav.com.
* Some features unavailable on iOS
About ROAV
Roav is an Anker Innovations brand focused on developing in-car products that bring smart, connected services to any driving experience. This includes smart chargers, dashcams and more. For more information, please visit www.goroav.com.
About Anker
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav and Soundcore. For more information, please visit www.anker.com.
About The Google Assistant
Tyler Mallery
Public Relations Specialist
Bryan Saxton
Assistant Public Relations Manager
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roav-bolt-by-anker-optimizes-the-google-assistant-for-your-car-300774647.html
SOURCE Anker Innovations
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST