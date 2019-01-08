Pathmatics Unveils Explorer 2.0, Largest Update Since Launch

|By PR Newswire
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a $3 million funding round and partnerships with leading data insights companies in the space, Pathmatics, the marketing intelligence platform, today announced the release of Explorer 2.0. The release is the largest update to Pathmatics' platform since the initial launch of Explorer. Users can now optimize their marketing efforts with the largest range of data from Explorer 2.0, and now have access to ad data from behind paywalls, such as those on Hulu and across video platforms, such as YouTube.
Explorer 2.0 includes:
- Desktop Panel — The new panel provides unique insights and visibility into mid-roll and post-roll video ads, targeted ads, retargeted ads, login-required site ads (such as those found on Business Insider, Wall Street Journal, etc.), and YouTube ads, allowing marketers to see their brand's share of voice and campaign performance relative to competitors to make the best possible data-driven decisions. The new panel also offers a more comprehensive view of the ad landscape to help drive increased accuracy in data and reporting.
- Report Builder — Report builder makes it easier than ever to create custom reports from large amounts of data to quickly export. Users can configure precise filters and metrics that they want, and export reports for advanced analytics needs, such as supporting internal data science teams.
- Knowledge Base — Explorer users will now have always-on support at their fingertips. With an extensive glossary, FAQ, step-by-step tutorials, and a new methodology overview, users will be empowered with new insight and support options.
Explorer 2.0 now offers users over five times more captures of video creatives, and over a hundred times more pages sampled per day on YouTube to give the most complete picture across the digital ad spend landscape. Also, Explorer 2.0 offers more coverage across demand-side platforms (DSPs), capturing roughly two times more targeting and retargeting data than before.
"Since we first launched Explorer, we've been committed to making the user experience as seamless as possible, while providing an integrated platform that fits the needs of brands, publishers, and marketers," said Gabe Gottlieb, CEO and co-founder, Pathmatics. "Explorer 2.0 augments our marketing intelligence platform with increased data availability and enhanced usability to help our customers with their biggest marketing decisions."
Consumer Electronics Video Ad Spend in 2018
With Explorer 2.0, users can now gather more detailed video ad insights, including a more complete look at video ad spend of some of the largest consumer electronics brands attending CES, for example. Over 2018, Samsung led video ad spend, with $25.2 million spent on desktop video, while Microsoft came in second at $18.5 million. Other CES attendees such as Sony, NVIDIA, and Huawei, had a significantly smaller percentage of ad spend on desktop video (6% or less versus Samsung and Microsoft's 19% and 10%, respectively).
This year at CES, Pathmatics is located at a private VIP Suite at the Cosmopolitan where it will give attendees an exclusive look at Explorer 2.0, and share more information about developing the best marketing strategies and optimizing the most competitive campaigns. Attendees can set up a meeting here.
About Pathmatics
Pathmatics turns the world's marketing data into actionable insights. As consumption rapidly shifts to digital, media decisions have become too complex and opaque. The Pathmatics marketing intelligence platform creates trust and transparency, giving visibility into the digital ad performance of brands, their competitors, and entire industries. It brings together display, social, video, mobile, and native advertising data, helping users to optimize media and marketing decisions. Brands and agencies get access to the creative used by all advertisers, spend and impression data, and path from publisher to viewer. This empowers them to minimize waste from their budgets, better position their marketing, and predict the next moves of their competitors. Pathmatics data powers Nielsen's digital ad intelligence offering, Kantar Media's Facebook intelligence, and is used by agencies like Mindshare, Mediacom and Possible. Pathmatics was named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work list in 2019. Pathmatics was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and is backed by Upfront Ventures, BDMI, and Baroda Ventures.
SOURCE Pathmatics
