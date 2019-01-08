Datto Appoints Tim Weller as CEO

|By Business Wire
Datto, Inc., today announced the appointment of Tim Weller as its new Chief Executive Officer. Weller succeeds Founder Austin McChord who, last fall, transitioned away from the day-to-day management of the company but continues as a board member. Weller will assume the position immediately, providing a seamless transition from his interim role of leading Datto’s Executive Team over the last two months.
“I’m honored to be named CEO of Datto,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “We remain committed to serving the MSP community as we grow. I look forward to working with Austin, the rest of the board, and the entire Datto team as we create open, partner-centric solutions and reimagine products for MSPs globally."
Weller joined Datto in June of 2017. Since that time, he served first as Chief Financial Officer, and then as President and Chief Operating Officer. In these roles, Weller led the company’s day-to-day operations, established global go-to-market strategies, and played a pivotal role in the merger of Datto and Autotask. He has been instrumental in driving Datto’s success and growth. Weller’s time at Datto has been highlighted by close collaboration with executive leaders and Datto’s Board of Directors.
“We are excited for this next phase in Datto’s growth and we are confident that Tim is the right candidate to lead the company and to continue its industry leadership through strategic growth and MSP-centric innovation,” said Nadeem Syed, Vista Operating Principal and Datto Board Member. “Tim’s extensive global leadership experience with public and private companies, combined with his deep technical and financial expertise make him a natural fit to help the company continue to scale and grow.”
Weller has held several C-level roles over the past two decades and has world-class experience growing technology companies. He was also CFO of two Boston-based public companies including Akamai, where he led a team that completed one of the top-performing initial public offerings of all time, and EnerNOC, a clean energy technology company. He has also held positions as an equity research analyst, software developer, video game designer, angel investor, and advisor to many technology company CEOs.
Weller holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Michigan State University.
“Tim and I worked every day, side by side, for the last 18 months as we grew Datto. I’m happy to see Tim lead the company moving forward,” said Founder and Board Member Austin McChord. “Tim understands Datto’s values and unique culture and lives it everyday. I am confident that under Tim’s leadership Datto will continue to grow and prosper. Most importantly, he is passionate about the MSP community as a whole and truly believes in their role going forward. Datto is in good hands with Tim.”
About Datto
As the world’s leading provider of IT solutions delivered by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions, and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of partners that provide Datto solutions to half a million businesses across more than 130 countries. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has earned hundreds of awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With global headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has international offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.
