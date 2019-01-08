The Worldwide Market for Video Games - Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2016-2024: Digital Download Game Versions Grow at the Cost of Boxed PC Games - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|January 8, 2019 12:08 PM EST
The "Video Games - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Platforms:
- Console Games
- PC Games (Digital and Boxed)
- Casual Web Games
- Mobile Games
The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Blizzard Entertainment Inc.
- King Digital Entertainment PLC
- Atari S.A.
- BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.
- Capcom Co. Ltd.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- PopCap Games Inc.
- iWin Inc.
- Konami Holdings Corporation
- Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd.
- Konami Gaming Inc.
- Microsoft Studios
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Sega Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Square Enix Ltd.
- Take 2 Interactive Software Inc.
- Tetris Holding LLC
- Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Video Games: A Sprawling Industry Presenting Opportunities to a Wide Range of Participants
- Video Games Software Market - A Review
- Online Digital Downloads & Browser Based Games Overshadow Physical Retail Game Software
- PC Online Games Leads the Pack
- Changing Demographics of Modern Players Sets Stage for Increased Consumption of Video Games
- Boys & Young Men - The Traditional Users
- Women: Succumbing to the Charms of Video Games
- Rise in Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Fosters Growth in the Market Over the Years
- Advent of Novel Technologies Foster Growth for Video Games Market
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
- Ongoing Technological Advancements Fuel Growth for Video Games Market
- Serious Gamers - The Only Saving Grace for Boxed & Digital Download Console Gaming Software
- A Look into the Key Trends in Consoles Software Market
- Digital Downloads Grow in Number
- New Home Consoles Software Benefit from Cross-Platform Trend
- Smaller Consoles Helps Sustain Market Prospects for Console Software Vendors
- Action Games Genre Top Video Console Software Sales
- Review of Latest Video Gaming Consoles
- Key Statistical Findings on Console Gaming Market
- Digital Download Game Versions Grow at the Cost of Boxed PC Games
- Key Opportunity Indicators for PC Games Software
- Comparison of Key Capabilities of PCs & Leading Consoles for Gaming
- Rising Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers' Profitability
- Aggressive Marketing Strategies Make Gamers Uncomfortable
4. TRANSFORMATION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)
- The United States (69)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (20)
-
Europe (34)
- France (5)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hqd3b/the_worldwide?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005871/en/
