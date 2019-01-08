Euro Tech Week Held at Eureka Park During CES 2019

|By Business Wire
Global startups, global investors and digital corporate stakeholders will all be networking during Euro Tech Week happening at CES 2019. This year, Euro Tech Week, in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will be mainly held at Eureka Park and will be all about introducing top global investors and corporate innovation executives to Global startups.
"Last year’s Euro Tech Week at CES 2018 was so successful that we decided to launch the program on the floor of Eureka Park, while focusing on global investment and offering specific matchmaking, pitch and education activities,” says Sebastien Torre, president of the European American Enterprise Council (EAEC) and Euro Tech Week organizer.
“Global investment, open Innovation and digital transformation projects and initiatives are being facilitated and accelerated by Euro Tech Week, the global ecosystem accelerator,” added Christophe Aubriet, CEO of Las Vegas Events ITS, and Euro Tech Week co-organizer.
All the investors that were here the first day at the Silicon Valley Funding Summit event combined have over $1 billion in capital to invest. Moreover, many of these European companies who have chosen to expand and grow in the US have created jobs and brought matching investment from the EU Fund Horizon 2020 which just recently announced more capital making it a 100 Billion Euros fund for Horizon 2027.
Key events of Euro Tech Week:
- The MatchFest platform and event at CES (co-organized with Enterprise Europe Network) taking place on the floor of Eureka Park. Hundreds of global European and American startups are paired with investors, buyers, distributors, and digital decision makers.
- The Silicon Valley Funding Summit pitching event (co-organized with Angel Launch) on Jan. 7 at the Tuscany Suites & Casino. Forty highly selected global European and American startups pitched and met with 40 top global investors.
- CES Guided Tours and Briefs are handled by Las Vegas Events ITS working closely with close partners: Digital Men and Emotic.
The European American Enterprise Council (EAEC) is a private member-driven social enterprise and network (eight US and EU chapters). EAEC is part of the European Commission's Enterprise Europe Network (600+ organizations in Europe, and a worldwide presence), and aims at promoting transatlantic collaboration, trade and investment between European and North American companies, institutions and economic regions, while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.
EAEC is also a part of the European Commission's ENRICH in the USA initiative, started in April 2017 to establish a network of European Research and Innovation Acceleration Centers throughout the United States that will act as a central contact point for European research and innovation actors - clusters, universities, R&D labs/centers, researchers, start-ups, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) - seeking to grow and reinforce collaboration. The mission of the network is to provide standardized as well as tailor-made, research and innovation international support services to European researchers and innovators, to accelerate their exposure and access to the US market.
