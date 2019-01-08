KIOSK Information Systems and Posiflex Showcase Interactive Self-service and POS Innovations Enabled with IoT Monitoring at NRF Big Show 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 12:13 PM EST
Together, KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) and parent company, Posiflex will showcase a wide array of new connected retail solutions for self-service, point of sale, and digital signage at the 2019 NRF Big Show, Booth #3755. The team will demonstrate advances in hardware, software, and service technologies that bridge digital and physical spaces to facilitate connected consumer transactions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005878/en/
KIOSK and Posiflex demonstrate new technology and new designs with Bitcoin ATMs, BOPIS, Digital Signage, Remote Monitoring, and Omnichannel IoT at NRF (Photo: Business Wire)
Posiflex’s recently appointed Global Chief Strategy Officer, Hans Peter Nüdling, states, “I’m thrilled to introduce the Posiflex Group at NRF. ‘The Posiflex Group’ references the collective brands of Posiflex, KIOSK, and Portwell computing. It encompasses a strategic blend of world-class POS, self-service, industrial gateway/computing technologies under one virtual corporate roof. At NRF, the Group will be illustrating Omnichannel IoT applied in Retail, Hospitality, and Digital Signage product applications. Our Group mission is to leverage the leading-edge technologies and earned domain expertise of each brand to collaboratively drive new product innovation and global market growth. Further, uniting the vast global Engineering, Operations, and Distribution infrastructure elevates the Group’s strategic IoT solution portfolio and value proposition for our global customer base.” Mr. Nüdling will be building up a major European presence, supplementing primary design and manufacturing facilities in the US and Asia.
Inside the booth, the Group will debut two new standard kiosk offerings. The TK Series (designed by KIOSK and manufactured by Posiflex in Taiwan), are modular platforms with a 32” or 21” display. The new Paragon TK3200 Series kiosk features a sleek 32” PCAP display with componentry purpose-built for quick serve and fast casual restaurant order automation (wall mount, single/dual sided pedestal). Further, the existing Stellar TK2100 Series kiosk has been re-designed as an innovative modular unit with mainstream component options common to most self-service transactions (pedestal or countertop). Both TK models are built with highly reliable Posiflex components, pairing superior life-cycle and supply chain advantage with attractive pricing. The TK kiosk series is built in Taiwan and stocked regionally for final configuration, providing best-in-class lead-times.
KIOSK will proudly feature two new partner platforms. Beabloo and KIOSK have collaborated on a digital signage platform empowered with active customer intelligence. The demo simultaneously shows customer facial recognition and related engagement/demographic analytics, illustrating how real-time customer insight data helps retailers optimize ad content. It provides scannable digital QR codes empowering consumers to carry store offers, promotions, and product information to complete purchases anytime - through any channel.
A second KIOSK partner collaboration is with Bitstop, a pioneer in Bitcoin ATMs. This platform enables instantaneous cash to bitcoin purchase transactions with a simple kiosk UI. This fast-growing cryptocurrency ATM category helps retailers monetize floor space and increase foot traffic.
KIOSK will also feature their own licensed product platforms. Demos include sophisticated licensable bill payment hardware and software, freeing up Store Associates to focus entirely on closing new sales and driving store profits. Additional retail self-service solutions include loyalty/gift registry platforms automating in-store signup, promotional offer presentation, and self-service gift registry management. Standard locker demonstrations for BOPIS (buy online pick up in store), illustrate secure online sales transaction pick-up, driving customer convenience and security, bonused with additional in-store foot traffic/secondary purchases.
In booth, Posiflex - best known for reliable POS solutions - will feature their award-winning RT Series POS terminals (slim standard and widescreen displays), and MT series POS tablets. MT Tablets represent the next-generation in mobile POS with durable Gorilla Glass and optional EMV L2 chip and pin options.
Advanced deployment management software product demonstrations include real-time IoT alerting software to monitor connected POS, kiosk, and signage end-points in real time and at scale. A feature rich remote monitoring dashboard displays the overall health of POS, kiosk, and signage platforms down to the peripheral and component level. This end-point automation visibility is the gold standard for managing uptime and controlling field service costs.
Please stop by booth #3755 to explore the latest offerings or discuss your specific project with the Global (multi-lingual) Posiflex Group team.
About Posiflex
Founded in 1984, Posiflex Technology, Inc. has designed and manufactured its own-branded and world-class POS solutions. Since 2016, Posiflex has determined to grow beyond the POS business and further expand itself into self-service solutions (KIOSK), and to a few more vertical markets serving B2B IoT platforms empowered by embedded PC. Posiflex’s offices are in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, UK, China, India, Singapore, UAE, Malaysia, Japan, and Korea along with the global distribution networks to provide direct and timely support to its customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.posiflex.com or use the contact information below.
About KIOSK Information Systems
As the market leader in self-service solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design engineering, application development, integration, manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated self-service platforms. A deep portfolio of standard and custom KIOSK designs are deployed among Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in a wide array of self-service vertical markets. www.kiosk.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005878/en/
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST